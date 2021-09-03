Cancel
Douglasville, GA

2021 Healthiest Employers, Medium (100-499 Employees) Category

By Tonya Layman
Atlanta Business Chronicle
Atlanta Business Chronicle
 4 days ago
If employees of the city of Douglasville are not healthy, they will not be prepared to serve the public, according to city leaders. Because of this philosophy, they have instituted several health and wellness initiatives. These initiatives have propelled the city of Douglasville to the top of the Healthiest Employer list in the Medium (100-499 employees) Business Category for 2021.

