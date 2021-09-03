2021 Healthiest Employers, Medium (100-499 Employees) Category

NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, today announced it has acquired Fallon Benefits Group, Inc. (FBG), an Atlanta-based employee benefits brokerage and consulting firm. The transaction closed July 23, 2021. FBG’s focus on employee benefits includes specialized expertise in health management, wellness consulting, human resources consulting, compensation consulting and executive coaching. In acquiring FBG, NFP enhances its expertise and capabilities in delivering benefits solutions to middle and large market commercial clients in the Atlanta area. The FBG leadership team of Steve Fallon (founder and CEO), Jeff Layman, Dr. Katie Stone, and Susie Simpson will remain fully engaged in the growth of the business and work closely with leaders across NFP to bring additional value to clients. "We are very excited to welcome Steve and the entire FBG team to the NFP family,” said Ethan Foxman, president of NFP’s Atlantic region. “FBG will accelerate our growth in the Atlanta metro area and will complement our already strong presence in the Southeast market.” “The entire Fallon team is thrilled to join NFP and be part of a community that shares our values,” said Fallon. “We’re proud of the relationships we’ve built with clients across industries and the value we provide to them. With access to NFP’s resources and expertise, we are better positioned to help these employers overcome challenges and improve outcomes in every area of their business.” About NFP NFP is a leading insurance broker and consultant providing specialized property and casualty, corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions through its licensed subsidiaries and affiliates. NFP enables client success through the expertise of over 6,000 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors, and financial institutions. NFP is the 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue, 5th best place to work in insurance and 6th largest US-based privately owned broker (Business Insurance); 9th largest commercial lines agency by P&C commercial lines revenue and 10th largest property and casualty agency (Insurance Journal); and 13th largest global insurance broker (Best’s Review).