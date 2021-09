Hawaii’s governor has asked that tourists not come to the state as it grapples with a surge in Covid-19 cases.“I encourage everyone to restrict and curtail travel to Hawaii,” Governor David Ige said at a press conference on Monday. “It’s not a good time to travel to the islands.”Coronavirus cases in Hawaii have skyrocketed in recent weeks, rising from an average of about 40 cases per day in early July to about 700 in late August. The outbreak has put an enormous strain on the state’s hospitals, many of which are now filled to capacity.Mr Ige said it would...