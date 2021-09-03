Cancel
Grey’s Anatomy: Kate Walsh to reprise her role as Addison on long-running medical drama

By Maanya Sachdeva
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Dr Addison Montgomery is all set to return to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, confirmed actor Kate Walsh .

Walsh shared the news of her impending return to the long-running American medical drama, now in its 18th season, in an Instagram reel on 3 September.

In the reel, Walsh responded to the question, “Will you ever come back to Grey’s Anatomy?” with a resounding “YES”, before transitioning into Dr Montgomery’s signature lab coat.

“Surprise, b***h. I bet you thought you’d seen the last of me,” she says, in character.

“Lets give them what they want ... quality tv drama,” wrote actor Ellen Pompeo , who plays the titular role of Meredith Grey on Shonda Rhimes ’ popular show and left a number of laughing face emojis in the comments section of the reel.

Walsh also teased her return to the drama, which has a history of unexpectedly killing off its lead characters, in a Twitter video. In the video posted on the show’s official Twitter handle, she is heard saying: “This season, 18, whew! Just wait until you see what she has in store for you.”

Her character debuted in Grey’s season one finale as the estranged wife of Dr Derek ‘McDreamy’ Shepherd, played by Patrick Dempsey .

In season three, Rhimes created a spin-off show for Walsh’s character, Private Practice, that followed the formidable neonatal surgeon’s journey from Seattle to Los Angeles, after her marriage to Shepherd crumbled. Private Practice ran from 2006 till 2013.

Walsh has since guest-starred on Grey’s multiple times, most recently in the season eight episode, “If/Then” and has featured in a total 59 episodes.

In a March interview with People , Walsh said she would be “happy to come back” to Grey’s “if they could ever get it done”, adding that the show changed her life.

In addition to Dr Montgomery’s return, season 18 will feature another comeback in the form of Dr Ellis Grey (Kate Burton), a world-famous surgeon and Meredith’s mother.

The new season premieres on 30 September.

