Spectacular Pic of One of Our Weirdest Galactic Neighbors Reveals Fascinating Details

Weird neighbors. We've all had 'em. And apparently that's as true for galaxies as it is for the people in them. One of the Milky Way's strange fellows is Centaurus A, a peculiar galaxy over 12 million light-years away. It's one of the closest galactic neighbors we have with an active supermassive black hole in its center, so we really like to look at it. With telescopes. Which kind-of makes us sound like the weirdos, really, when you think about it. Putting that aside for a moment, this neighborly peering has now given us a new and glorious image of Centaurus A,...