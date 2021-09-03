Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Spectacular Pic of One of Our Weirdest Galactic Neighbors Reveals Fascinating Details

By Michelle Starr
Posted by 
ScienceAlert
ScienceAlert
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Weird neighbors. We've all had 'em. And apparently that's as true for galaxies as it is for the people in them. One of the Milky Way's strange fellows is Centaurus A, a peculiar galaxy over 12 million light-years away. It's one of the closest galactic neighbors we have with an active supermassive black hole in its center, so we really like to look at it. With telescopes. Which kind-of makes us sound like the weirdos, really, when you think about it. Putting that aside for a moment, this neighborly peering has now given us a new and glorious image of Centaurus A,...

www.sciencealert.com

Comments / 0

ScienceAlert

ScienceAlert

15K+
Followers
1K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

ScienceAlert publishes timely, trusted science news to enlighten and entertain millions of readers each month.

 https://www.sciencealert.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Galactic#Galaxy#Neighborly#Centaurus A#Sun#Poles#Eso#The Local Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Science
Related
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Nasa knows when asteroid Bennu is most likely to crash into Earth – and the devastation it would cause

Nasa astronomers now know when asteroid Bennu will make its close approach to Earth, as well as the day that it is most likely to strike the planet.The space agency’s researchers used precision tracking data from the Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) spacecraft to understand the movements of Bennu from now until 2300.OSIRIS-Rex has spent two years in close proximity to the asteroid, gathering information about its size, shape, mass, and composition.Bennu will make a close approach to Earth in 2135, and scientists will use that passing to predict how Earth’s gravity will affect the asteroid’s...
Wildlifeearth.com

Largest known flying reptile was like a real-life dragon

A massive pterosaur once flew over the Australian outback with a wingspan of over 22 feet, according to a new study from the University of Queensland. The experts report that this “fearsome dragon” is the largest known flying reptile of its kind. The research team was led by PhD candidate...
Aerospace & DefenseTODAY.com

Researchers reveal key discovery in Bermuda Triangle: Wreckage 'has a story to tell'

It's a mystery that has endured for 76 years in a fabled area that many sailors and aviators have long said contains supernatural forces we don't understand. On Dec. 5, 1945, 14 airmen flying five World War II torpedo bombers called Avengers took off from Naval Air Station Fort Lauderdale on a routine training mission over the Bermuda Triangle and were never seen again. The U.S. Navy even sent a Martin Mariner search plane out at the time to find the missing aircraft, and that plane and it's crew of 13 also disappeared.
Sciencegentside.co.uk

Paleontologists unearth ‘savage’ flying creature in Australia

The newly named Thapunngaka shawi is the biggest flying reptile ever discovered in the Land Down Under. With a wingspan measuring an impressive 22ft (7m) and with rows of 40 razor-sharp teeth, researchers believe this is the closest palaeontologists will ever come to finding a real-life dragon. The prehistoric pterosaur would have soared through the skies above a vast inland sea once covering outback Australia.
Astronomytecheblog.com

Astronomers Discover Massive Structure at Edge of Milky Way Galaxy That Can’t Be Explained

Nanjing University (China) astronomers recently used the five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) and came across a massive elongated structure as they searched for clouds of neutral atomic hydrogen (HI). This is the extension to the first galactic quadrant of the Shield-Centaur arm (Outer Scutum-Centaurus [OSC)] and appears to be located far behind it, which is a secondary spiral arm of the Milky Way, lovsyrf 71,750 light years from the galactic center. Read more for a video and additional information.
Astronomytecheblog.com

Intelligent Extraterrestrial Civilizations May be Harvesting Energy from Black Holes Using Dyson Spheres

Researchers from the National Tsing Hua University in Taiwan, led by Tiger Yu-Yang Hsiao, searched for evidence of Dyson spheres, which is a megastructure that completely encompasses a star and captures a large percentage of its power output. However, this time, they were seeking an “inverse Dyson sphere” (IDS), which could technically harvest energy from a black hole in a similar fashion. Read more for two videos about Dyson spheres and additional information.
AstronomyPosted by
LiveScience

Origin of dinosaur-ending asteroid possibly found. And it's dark.

About 66 million years ago, an estimated 6-mile-wide (9.6 kilometers) object slammed into Earth, triggering a cataclysmic series of events that resulted in the demise of non-avian dinosaurs. Now, scientists think they know where that object came from. According to new research, the impact was caused by a giant dark...
AstronomyKCTV 5

WOW! NASA releases video showing panoramic view of Mars

(CNN) – NASA has released a breathtaking panorama video of Mars!. NASA reports its Curiosity Rover took 129 individual images while it traveled up the side of Mars’ Mount Sharp. The detailed compilation shows at 360-degree view of part of the red plant’s Gale Crater, including Rafael Navarro Mountain – named in honor of a late NASA scientist.
AstronomyPosted by
ScienceAlert

Thousands of New Radio Signals Have Been Detected From Nearby Cosmic Sources

A powerful radio telescope staring at a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way has detected thousands of hitherto unknown radio sources. In the direction of the Large Magellanic Cloud, thousands of nearby stars, supernovae, and distant galaxies have been detected in radio wavelengths for the first time, data that could yield new information about the inner workings and evolution of these fascinating objects. It's all part of the Evolutionary Map of the Universe (EMU) Early Science Project being conducted using the Australian Square Kilometer Array Pathfinder (ASKAP) facility in Australia, one of the most sensitive radio telescopes in operation. It's peering into...
AstronomyPosted by
Interesting Engineering

A Ninth Planet Is Lurking in Our Solar System. And We Finally Know Where It Is

We might be edging closer to a full deck of planets, again. Our solar system has had just eight known planets since Pluto was demoted, but evidence pointing to another contender for Planet Nine status has furrowed astronomers' brows for years, suspecting that it's out there, lurking in the edges of our solar system. But we may have finally pinned down the precise trajectory of the missing cosmic body, according to a recent study shared on a preprint server.
AstronomyPosted by
LiveScience

Astronomers capture strange image of 'dancing ghosts' in the night sky

Astronomers have spotted the outline of what appear to be two ghostly figures dancing among the stars. Located about a billion light-years from Earth, the structures, formally named PKS 2130-538, have been nicknamed the "dancing ghosts" and were discovered as part of the first deep-sky search using the Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder (ASKAP) radio telescope. The search was a part of the first pilot survey by the Evolutionary Map of the Universe (EMU) project.
SciencePosted by
Vice

Study of Earth's Deep Past Reveals Terrifying Global Warming Warning

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. The urgent need to address the climate crisis was thrown into sharp relief yet again this week by a mountain of research that established an “unequivocal” link between human activity and warming global temperatures, according to a major new report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
AstronomyVulture

Moonfall Teaser: Even the Moon Is Sick of Earth’s Shit

Dang, this natural satellite got hands! The Earth’s oldest ally becomes our greatest enemy in Moonfall, the latest from director Roland Emmerich. The title says it all, doesn’t it? In 1969, Neil Armstrong took one small step for man, and in 2022, the moon is taking one giant leap to end mankind. What did we even do? You know, besides polluting space with metal junk, letting billionaires use it like a playground, and ignoring decades of climate change? The director of Independence Day, 2012, and The Day After Tomorrow has assembled a team of experts to go mano a Luna: Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, Charlie Plummer, John Bradley, Michael Peña, Kelly Yu, Eme Ikwuakor, Carolina Bartczak, and Donald Sutherland. “In the year 2022, the moon will come to us,” the trailer promises. Coming up on two years since disaster films like Contagion and I Am Legend became potential realities, Emmerich offers an apocalypse that actually serves as escapism. Because the moon wouldn’t really turn on us like this … Would it?

Comments / 0

Community Policy