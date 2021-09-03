Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Woman Faces Federal Assault Charges After Allegedly Attacking Southwest Airlines Flight Attendant In May

By CBSLA Staff
Posted by 
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n4zfJ_0blOyQad00

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A California woman now faces federal assault and interfering with a flight crew charges after she allegedly attacked a Southwest Airlines flight attendant on a flight from San Diego to Sacramento in May.

The incident occurred, according to prosecutors, after the flight attendant asked the woman to place her mask above her nose. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YNbeZ_0blOyQad00

“I kinda side with the flight attendants,” Kelly Berman, an airline passenger, said. “They’ve got to make sure everyone’s wearing their mask appropriately, for everyone else’s sake.”

At John Wayne Airport, passengers flying during the pandemic said everyone onboard is already on edge.

“Flying is hard enough today without all the fights,” Lisa Zamosky said, adding that the rules aren’t always comfortable to follow. “Like it or not, there’s all kinds of rules we have to follow when we fly. We all have to drive on the right side of the road. This is what it is to live in a civil society. Ic an’t speak to the charges, but it’s just unacceptable behavior and there have to be consequences for it.”

Vyvianna Quinonez, the female passenger accused of the attack, faces up to 20 years behind bars and she’s been banned from Southwest Airlines.

Quinonez’s is just one of a growing number of violent mid-flight outbursts this year.

On Delta flight 1730 from LA to Atlanta, travelers were called into action to help the flight crew subdue a destructive man.

Another passenger was restrained after trying to breach the cockpit on a flight from LAX to Nashville.

Air rage has been an issue for decades, but this surge in conflicts has some flight attendants scared to even work, according to Sara Nelson, president of the Flight Attendants Association.

“We are on track to have 60 times the number of unruly passengers that we might have had in a typical year,” Nelson said.

This year, the Federal Aviation Administration said it’s received more than 3,000 reports of unruly passengers, mostly related to those refusing to comply with mask mandates.

“Especially in, like, the current climate, people are really frustrated and they just want to lash out in un-responsible ways, but I think it’s important that everyone stay safe and doestheir part so we can get through this thing,” said Clayton Carroll, an airline passenger.

The flight attendant said she suffered facial injuries and broke two teeth.

Quinonez is due in federal court on Sept. 17.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
73K+
Followers
17K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Southwest Airlines#Cbsla#Un
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
LifestyleCleveland News - Fox 8

13-year-old American Airlines passenger duct-taped to seat after in-flight incident, video shows

(NEXSTAR) – A 13-year-old boy flying with American Airlines reportedly needed to be restrained with duct tape after becoming belligerent on a Tuesday flight. The incident took place on a flight from Maui to Los Angeles, American Airlines confirmed. Witnesses who spoke with KCAL said the boy had attempted to kick out a window before passengers and crew attempted to restrain him to his seat. He also became physical with his mother, according to the outlet.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
BoardingArea

Flight Attendants Left Scathing After Pilots at American Airlines Regional Carrier Get Bumper Pay Raise

Flight attendants at an American Airline regional carrier are furious after the airline announced a bumper pay rise for pilots with some expected rake in as much as $180,000 in bonuses alone. Meanwhile, some flight attendants at Piedmont Airlines say they are barely surviving on wages that fall way short of colleagues wearing the same uniform at mainline AA.
IndustryInc.com

Southwest Airlines Just Made a Big Change. Its Pilots and Flight Attendants Should Be Very Happy

Of all the industries I'm glad I don't work in, even though I think I could theoretically enjoy it, the airline industry is near the top of the list. Maybe you feel the same way. It's ironic, because I write often about the airlines. I've even compiled a free ebook, Flying Business Class (download here), that explains why business leaders in every industry should study how the airlines face their big challenges.
Lifestylecentralrecorder.com

United Airlines Warns Flight Attendants Not To Tape Passengers To Seats

A passenger began yelling on a Frontier Airways flight when he was taped to his seat for bizarre habits. The passenger was duct-taped to his personal seat by the airline’s attendant and he was additionally alleged to have assaulted the airline workers. Reportedly, the passenger has been indulging in extraordinarily...
Public SafetyPosted by
BoardingArea

How A Passenger Defended Knocking Two Teeth Off Southwest Flight Attendant

Vyvianna Quinonez brutally attacked a Southwest Airlines flight attendant in May in a story that made headlines around the world. Not only did she punch a flight in the attendant in the face and grab her by the hair, but broke three teeth, injured her eye, and bruised her arm. But Quinonez, now arraigned in federal court, claims she was only acting in self-defense. And she has an onboard witness who backs her up who is not a member of the family…
Aerospace & DefenseTravelPulse

Southwest Airlines Will Offer Fewer Flights This Fall

Folks looking to get out of town this autumn aboard a Southwest Airlines flight may find that they have fewer options than expected. The company has reshuffled its fall flight schedule, as was promised to its employees last week when Southwest found itself faced with a potential picket by overworked, frustrated pilots and flight attendants.
California StatePosted by
WHIO Dayton

California woman knocks out attendant’s teeth on Southwest flight, investigators say

SAN DIEGO — A California woman, who was not wearing a seatbelt or mask properly, punched out an attendant’s teeth and pulled her hair during a flight, investigators said. Vyvianna M. Quinonez attacked a Southwest Airlines attendant, knocking out two teeth and inflicting other injuries to the woman’s face, during a May 23 flight from Sacramento to San Diego. The attack happened after she was asked to fasten her seatbelt, stow her tray table and properly wear her mask, prosecutors said.
LifestyleHuffingtonPost

Flight Attendant Abuse Is Escalating. Here's How Passengers Can Help.

This has been a tough year to be a flight attendant. As of Aug. 30, the Federal Aviation Administration had received more than 4,000 reports of unruly passengers. One “air rage” incident in May resulted in a Southwest Airlines flight attendant losing two teeth and suffering other facial injuries. In August, an Oregon man was arrested on charges of battery after allegedly striking an American Airlines flight attendant who asked him to properly wear his face mask. A Frontier Airlines passenger was taped to his seat and arrested after punching one flight attendant and groping two others in July. The incidents that have made headlines are only a fraction of the reality.

Comments / 0

Community Policy