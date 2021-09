In a recent statement, the Governor's office announced that Texas will be utilizing the National Guard to prevent illegal immigrants from crossing the southern border:. "Greg Abbott is surging Texas National Guard to better secure the border. The Guard is now authorized to enforce Texas law, including arresting people who have crossed the border illegally and violated Texas law. They are working with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and local law enforcement to increase border security. In addition to performing a law enforcement function, the Texas National Guard is also helping with the early stages of constructing border barriers and a border wall."