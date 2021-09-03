‘A privilege to have rich conversations for a living’
Q: What is your day like? And/or, what do you like most about being a magazine editor?. A: I wrote about this for our September issue. For me, it’s the opportunity to learn about so many interesting, accomplished, and passionate people. It’s never lost on me, in 20 years of being an editor at regional magazines, that it’s a privilege to have such rich conversations for a living. I’ve been humbled time and again by moments in interviews where someone you just met shares something deeply personal and unexpected. So many of those moments stay with you. Like Lori Alhadeff, months after her daughter was murdered in the hallway at Marjory Stoneman Douglas (one of 17 killed on Feb. 14, 2018), walking me through the worst 24 hours of her life in excruciating detail.www.prdaily.com
Comments / 0