‘The Rescue’: A Sturdy Doc From The ‘Free Solo’ Team Suffers A Little In Comparison [Telluride Review]

In the age of social media, we ache to be seen. Our feeds are flooded with the mundane (I have shared photos of my brunch, so this is not a criticism), and so anytime someone does something truly extraordinary, they obviously want to share it with the world, which not only provides positive feedback, but also has financial incentives like sponsorships. So what if there was an extraordinary man who just wanted to be left alone? Who wanted to achieve great things only for their own personal benefit because the experience itself was enough for him? That’s the story of climber Marc-André Leclerc in Peter Mortimer and Nick Rosen’s new documentary The Alpinist. Unlike other climbing documentaries where the conflict arises from how the climber will conquer the mountain, the conflict in The Alpinist is more existential. It’s about an unassuming 23-year-old doing incredible things and not wanting to be noticed for them. It’s about the tension between mind-boggling feats and the casualness at which Leclerc pursues them. With some stunning footage, especially from Leclerc’s headcam, we’re drawn into breathless climbs through the eyes of a climber who only feels at peace when he’s on the edge of the world.