Will Smith Chronicles Tennis History As ‘King Richard’ – [Telluride Review]

By Gregory Ellwood
theplaylist.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTELLURIDE – To say that Richard Williams was a controversial figure in the world of tennis would be something of an understatement. The father and coach of legendary players Venus and Serena Williams was known to bicker with reporters and tournament officials. Often, especially with his daughters were younger, Williams would put himself front and center in a manner that appeared more to his own personal benefit. Some of that is chronicled with frank honesty in Reinaldo Marcus Green’s new film “King Richard.” The fact that many in the family were painted with racial prejudice, especially from the Tennis world, less so. But those battles may also be meant for a different movie. For this isn’t the tale of Serena Williams’ ongoing run at Tennis history. This is the tale of a father and a daughter who rose up from the dangerous confines of Compton, CA to a heralded debut as a 14-year-old professional tennis player.

Comments / 0

