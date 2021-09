As some of you know, this past year I decided to buy a pellet grill/smoker, which was a big deal (at least for me) as I had always used charcoal and wood. Today’s recipe was absolutely perfect for a pellet grill because you can quickly increase the temperature just as you might with an indoor oven. This recipe was so darn easy and extremely reasonably priced, as I was able to buy twelve large chicken legs for a little over $6. We fed four people and had leftovers. While a pellet smoker is perfect for this recipe, a smoker and an oven can accomplish the same thing. Heck, my neighbor Tex could even make this on his gas grill, although he has reminded me on more than one occasion that he also has an electric smoker. Let’s get started.