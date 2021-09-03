VGK to require masks at games, no proof of vaccination
The Vegas Golden Knights say they will continue to require masks at games and that they do not require proof of vaccination at this time.
The policy also applies to Henderson Silver Knights games.
The team sent 13 Action News the following statement on Thursday:
The Vegas Golden Knights and Henderson Silver Knights will continue to follow the applicable recommendations from state and local health officials, the National Hockey League and the CDC. Per the current guidance outlined in the State of Nevada’s Directive 047, masks will be required for fans attending our home games. However, proof of vaccination and/or proof of a negative COVID test in advance of attending a game will not be required at this time. If any adjustments are made to these fan policies, we will communicate those changes once confirmed.
