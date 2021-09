Amazon has put many of its devices on sale for Labor Day. One of the best deals is the new 2021 Fire HD 10 tablet for $99.99. That’s 33% off the regular price of $149.99 and is the lowest price that it has ever been. Also for 33% off is the Fire HD 8 tablet for $59.99, which is down from its regular price of $89.99. That’s just $5 shy of its lowest price ever. For a bit more performance are the Fire HD 10 Plus for $129.99 and Fire HD 8 Plus for $79.99 The Fire 7 tablet is $39.99, but I’d steer clear of it since it is long overdue for an update and only 20% off. Kindles are also on sale with the standard Kindle being $59.99, which is 33% off its regular price of $89.99. You can step up to the Kindle Paperwhite for $84.99, which is also 33% off its regular price of $129.99. Fire TV devices aren’t on sale, but the Echo deals from last week are still available.