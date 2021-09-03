PHOTOS: Long Beach State Women’s Volleyball Swept By No. 18 UCLA

All of The562’s water polo coverage for the 2021-22 school year is sponsored by Aqualand. Visit AqualandOfTheFree.com to learn more. Cabrillo has been working hard all summer to stay sharp for the start of the season this month. The Jaguars need to perform well at the annual lower division tournament in Corona this weekend, where they’ll get a first look at the other top Division 6 teams. Cabrillo and Lakewood are both on the CIF Watch List in that division.