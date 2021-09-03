Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Giants beat Brewers 5-1, move into 1st-place tie

Posted by 
ABC10
ABC10
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39D2h4_0blOu1i700

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Thairo Estrada hit a three-run homer during San Francisco’s four-run eighth inning, and the Giants beat the Brewers 5-1 to avoid a four-game sweep.

A day after falling out of first place for the first time since May 30, the Giants moved into a tie atop the NL West with the idle Los Angeles Dodgers.

Austin Slater also connected, and Logan Webb pitched seven sparkling innings. San Francisco had dropped four in a row. Milwaukee wasted a terrific performance by Eric Lauer, who tossed seven innings of three-hit ball. The NL Central leaders had won four in a row.

Comments / 0

ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Webb
Person
Eric Lauer
Person
Austin Slater
Person
Thairo Estrada
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#San Francisco#Brewers 5 1#Ap#Nl Central
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Christian Yelich finds power stroke, mashes two home runs to lead Brewers to 9-6 win over Nationals

The Milwaukee Brewers and Washington Nationals faced off in a Saturday afternoon tilt, and Eric Lauer and the homestanding Brew Crew found themselves in a hole early. Lane Thomas got things rolling with a leadoff, ground rule double, and then Alcides Escobar got hit by a pitch. Juan Soto singled to center to bring Thomas home and move Escobar to third base, and then Nats legend Ryan Zimmerman lofted a sac fly to center to make it a 2-0 game.
MLBESPN

India, Castellanos homer to back Gray; Reds beat Brewers 5-1

MILWAUKEE -- — Jonathan India hit a three-run homer, Nick Castellanos also went deep and the Cincinnati Reds beat the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers 5-1 on Thursday to avoid a three-game sweep. Sonny Gray allowed three hits in six scoreless innings for the Reds, who still trail the Brewers by...
MLBwhbl.com

Reds 5, Brewers 1

MILWAUKEE, WI (WHBL) – The Cincinnati Reds topped the Milwaukee Brewers 5-1 on Thursday afternoon at American Family Field. A Luis Urias solo homer accounted for the only Brewer run. The Reds got a two-out three run homer from Jonathan India off Hunter Strickland in the 4th inning. That was...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Brewers: 3 Players Who May Not be Around Next Season

The Brewers have a great team, and the playoffs are all but certain at this point. David Stearns and Matt Arnold have never shied away from having roster turnover, and between expiring contracts and trades here are three players who likely will wear a different jersey come next season. The...
MLBSportsGrid

Christian Yelich Out of Brewers Lineup Sunday

Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports Milwaukee Brewers Christian Yelich will sit out of Sunday’s matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals. https://twitter.com/AdamMcCalvy/status/1434546576077303813. Yelich will get a day off Sunday, last playing in Saturday’s 4-0 win over the Cardinals, going 1-for-4. In a season marred by injury, Yelich has played 94 games,...
MLBDuluth News Tribune

Yelich blasts power Brewers past Nationals

Christian Yelich homered twice, including a grand slam in the eighth inning, and drove in six runs as the Milwaukee Brewers evened a three-game series against the visiting Washington Nationals with a 9-6 victory on Saturday. Milwaukee broke a 4-4 tie with five runs in the eighth inning. Javy Guerra...
MLBMcCovey Chronicles

Giants offense falters as Brewers win, 3-1

Sometimes the Giants face good pitchers. Sometimes the Giants face great pitchers. Sometimes the Giants face pitchers that have 5.9 fWAR through August with a 1.64 xFIP going into the game, and sometimes those pitchers have 99mph four seamers, 95mph cutters, and a plus curveball, plus changeup, and a plus slider, and they carve up the Giants lineup like a Thanksgiving turkey through six innings. But there’s a reason baseball games are nine innings, and it’s not so MLB can sell more peanuts (although that might be part of it) — the reason is because you can drive even the best pitcher out of the game eventually and get to the bullpen. The Giants did just that in the bottom of the seventh, eventually chasing Corbin Burnes on the heels of a Brandon Belt double and Kris Bryant single. Belt would come around to score on a Crawford single. So take that, Corbin Burnes, ye of the 2.30 ERA. You can fool the Giants once - twice - well, up to six innings - but you can’t survive seven!*
MLBbrewcrewball.com

Bullpen falters late as Brewers drop series finale to Giants, 5-1

The Milwaukee Brewers and San Francisco Giants played four close, competitive games in a playoff-type atmosphere out west, with the visiting Cream City Nine looking to complete the mop on Thursday afternoon. Things didn’t get off to a great start, though, as Austin Slater hit Eric Lauer’s first pitch of the game over the fence in center field to give San Fran a quick 1-0 lead.
MLBbrewcrewball.com

Milwaukee Brewers place Brett Anderson on Injured List, recall Alec Bettinger

Brett Anderson has been somewhat snakebitten by injuries throughout his entire big league career, and his time with the Milwaukee Brewers has been no different. When healthy, he’s been a solid inning-eater, producing a 102 ERA+ during his two seasons in the Cream City. But he’s been laid up by a variety of different maladies, and his most recent one came after being struck by a line drive in his latest start against the Giants.
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Adrian Houser tosses CG shutout in Brewers’ win

EditorsNote: First graph: first “Saturday” removed. Adrian Houser threw a three-hit shutout as the Milwaukee Brewers blanked the visiting St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 Saturday. One night after the Brewers needed their bullpen to cover seven innings in a 15-4 loss, Houser (8-6) delivered the first complete game shutout of his career. He struck out seven batters and walked nobody.
MLBFox News

Vogelbach slam in 9th caps comeback, Brewers shock Cards 6-5

Daniel Vogelbach delivered a pinch-hit grand slam off Alex Reyes to cap a five-run rally in the ninth inning that gave the Milwaukee Brewers a 6-5 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday. Reyes (5-8) entered the game after the Brewers had loaded the bases off Giovanny Gallegos. Vogelbach...
MLBLa Crosse Tribune

Milwaukee Brewers: Phillies rock Woodruff in victory

MILWAUKEE — Bryce Harper hit an early home run, Brad Miller connected twice and Jean Segura added a grand slam, leading Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies to a 12-0 romp over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday. Andrew McCutchen and Freddy Galvis also homered as Philadelphia won for the eighth...

Comments / 0

Community Policy