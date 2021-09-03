Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Producer Mike Dean Drops ‘Echoplex Live’ Project Featuring Christine and the Queens’ Rahim

By A.D. Amorosi
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JftT5_0blOtyEA00

After weeks of grueling work on Kanye West ’s “Donda” album, producer and self-proclaimed ‘synth god’ Mike Dean is ready to kick back with a new project of his own.

Two sold-out solo headlining shows at the Echoplex in Los Angeles on August 21 and 22 provide the contents of a new visual album, “ECHOPLEX (Live 2021),” released Friday, September 3.

Directed and produced by Jonathan Josell, the hour-long, live visual “ECHOPLEX” project — heavily strobe-lit with a hoodie-wearing, blunt-smoking Dean engulfed by banks of synthesizers and laptops — is based on his last two albums, “4:22,” and his pandemic-isolation mixtape, “4:20.” The visual album features two guests across its 21 tracks: video game music composer Sarah Schachner on “From Death Echo,” and singer Rahim from Christine and the Queens, with whom Dean is currently working, on the hypnotic “Rahim Lives.”

Christine and the Queens is but one of the acts that Dean has produced or collaborated with in the last several years. In addition to helming many Travis Scott records, Dean worked on “Astronomical” for the video game “Fortnite,” collaborated with Sarah Schachner on the score for “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare,” and produced nearly every Kanye West project as well as albums from Scarface and the Geto Boys, Beyoncé, Frank Ocean, and The Weeknd.

“This project came together really quickly,” Dean said in announcing “ECHOPLEX (LIVE 2021),” adding: “Although it was a mad dash it provided a lot of creative relief in my life. With live shows slowly coming back, I hope that the video can make people feel like they are experiencing a live concert, in their very own living room.”

Dean, earlier this week, also dropped a new merch collaboration with his M.W.A team and the Toronto-based sustainable collective This Is Your Brain on Plants, including an Echoplex T-shirt design from Shepard Fairey. Dean and Fairey also paired up earlier this year for an NFT collaboration, OBEY 4:22 .

Comments / 0

Variety

Variety

30K+
Followers
38K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Shepard Fairey
Person
Frank Ocean
Person
Scarface
Person
Kanye
Person
Travis Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Echoplex#Geto Boys#Echoplex#Travis Scott Records#M W A#Nft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicVariety

Colombian Hitmaker Feid Performs From High Above L.A. on ‘Live From My Den’

Feid is a long way from his native Medellin, Colombia, but the singer-songwriter has clearly made himself at home in Los Angeles in a new episode of “Live From My Den,” which has him performing songs from his most recent albums and discussing his career from a hotel overlooking the L.A. basin that, for now, is serving as his den.
MoviesVariety

‘Top Gun’ Postponement Could Mean These Other Movies Will Move, Too

If the pandemic has taught us anything about the box office, when one movie is rescheduled, others could follow like dominoes. Paramount vacated the remainder of the 2021 theatrical calendar on Wednesday, pushing Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun” sequel from November to May 2022, bumping the next sequel to another Cruise franchise, “Mission: Impossible,” further into 2022.
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Chris Brown calls out Kanye West following ‘Donda’ release

In an Instagram Story post that has since been deleted, Brown wrote of West: “Kanye a whole h*e.”. Singer Chris Brown called out rapper Kanye West in the wake of this weekend’s release of the MC’s 10th studio LP, the long-awaited Donda. The album was released on Sunday morning, and...
Musicflaunt.com

Natalie Shay | “New Wave” Of Pop Passion in New Single

London’s Natalie Shay is back with another vibrant single, “New Wave.” After recently releasing her summertime single “Medicine Boy,” the singer-songwriter is keeping up the momentum with her latest drop. Staying true to her classic signature pop sound, this bubbly track will fill you with excitement, laced in 80’s synths from start to finish. From relatable songs of heartbreak to tracks about her magical passion for new adventures, Shay never fails to give us an authentic view into life in her 20’s.
Musicsoultracks.com

World Premiere Video: Chrisette Michele and Alexi Paraschos create a Distraction

(August 20, 2021) Growing up just outside of Boston, Alexi Paraschos absorbed musical influences ranging from Kirk Franklin to D’Angelo. His formative professional experiences spanned penning a love song for an insurance company at which he worked and leading middle- and high-school choirs. The recent buzz from his retro-groovy “Mine” (and its accompanying music video structured from virtual weddings held during the COVID-19 pandemic) has listeners looking forward to his sophomore album, Love Odyssey.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Listen To James Blake’s Atmospheric New Single, ‘Life Is Not The Same’

James Blake has shared his latest new song, the atmospheric “Life Is Not The Same” – and you can check the new track out below. The new song will also feature on the London-based musician’s upcoming new album Friends That Break Your Heart, which is set for release on September 10 via Polydor Records and Republic Records.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Dr. Dre Previews "2 Hours Of Unreleased Heat" To Diamond D & Xzibit

Though he has yet to confirm it directly, all signs seem to indicate that Dr. Dre is getting ready to release his fourth studio album. The signs are all there, and if you're curious to learn more about what the Doc has been cooking up, you can check out our comprehensive guide to Dre's unreleased project here.
Musicmixmag.net

James Blake shares ‘Life Is Not The Same’

James Blake has shared another single from his upcoming album ‘Friends That Break Your Heart’, after ‘Say What You Will’ in July. Read this next: James Blake: "People couldn't care less if you're mysterious now" Working with US-duo Take A Daytrip on the track, the artist has given audiences a...
Musicmix929.com

LadyLand: Christina Aguilera to headline queer music festival

Christina Aguilera continues to demonstrate her LGBTQIA+ allyship with a headlining performance at the LadyLand Festival. The outdoor queer music and Pride party event takes place in Brooklyn, New York at the Brooklyn Mirage and Kings Hall on September 11. The event was started in 2018 by Ladyfag, a New York City-based performer and events producer.
Musicearmilk.com

International Nova drops groovy single "Controla" with Petey Pablo

Bronx-raised artist International Nova breaks down the barriers of genre bringing hip-hop and R&B stylings together with wide-ranging Latin American influences on latest single “Controla,” featuring veteran North Carolina rapper Petey Pablo. Capturing our attention with a smooth blend of Nova’s soulful vocals with Pablo’s powerful verses, the track thrums with charm as it builds off a groovy soundscape.
MusicRolling Stone

Isley Brothers Deliver All the Classics During ‘Tiny Desk (Home) Concert’

The Isley Brothers rolled through their catalog of hits in the latest episode of NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert. Recorded at the soul outfit’s home studio in St. Louis, Missouri, the performance opened with a rendition of “Between the Sheets” (complete with Ronald Isley doing a nod to Notorious B.I.G.’s “Big Poppa,” which sampled the song), which seamlessly transitioned into “Footsteps in the Dark,” famously sampled by Ice Cube.
Musicrespect-mag.com

RESPECT. Interview: Paris Bryant Talks Signing With Cinematic Music Group, Top 5 Rappers, Dream Collaboration + More

Paris Bryant has already recognized the power of a positive perspective against any and all adversity. The Maryland-born and Brooklyn-based rapper spreads light through the culture with an uplifting message lifted even higher by verbal gymnastics and soaring melodies. Despite a turbulent childhood, he embraced this outlook early on. As classmates drummed out beats on the lunch table, he developed his wordplay in real time during grade school. By nine-years-old, he picked up guitar before eventually learning keyboard. Music offered some stability as he bounced back and forth between living with his mom and dad. Following his mother’s second five-year incarceration, he moved to The Bronx with his grandmother at the age of twelve. New York felt like a culture shock as he dealt with bullying due to his southern accent and thrifted clothes.
Celebritiesthisis50.com

TMG FRE$H Smashes New Video “TOP DOWN” ft Jeremih

Los Angeles, CA – Super talented Bay area artist TMG FRE$H releases video for “TOP DOWN” featuring multi-platinum singer-songwriter Jeremih, off Fre$h’s debut album MARGIELA LANGUAGE, out now via TMG Records. Directed by iconic music video director Damien Sandoval (Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Quavo) Top Down gives us big summertime vibes. This track is definitely a feel-good record. “Me and Jeremih came through together and made a smash that makes you wanna grab a pretty girl and just cruise,” says TMG Fre$h.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Damn Jackals Debut New Video For “Lovely Nuthin”

Last month, Brooklyn-based garage rock outfit Damn Jackals returned with their first single of the year, “Lovely Nuthin.” The track is the band’s first since their 2018 debut record, Crooked Castle Vol 1. In the intervening years, they’ve been honing their sound, pulling from proto punk, glam rock, and modern indie for a charming fuzz-laden retro revamp. After a brief hiatus thanks to COVID, the band is back with new music and new live shows this year. Today they’ve shared the video for their latest effort, “Lovely Nuthin,” premiering with Under the Radar.
Musicblackchronicle.com

Hot 97 Marks the Return of Summer Jam Concert, Featuring Swizz Beatz’s DMX Tribute

After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Hot 97 Summer Jam concert will make a comeback on August 22 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Distinguished by its New York flare, Summer Jam is one of the biggest annual hip hop concerts in the world. It has also set the stage for some of the biggest moments in the culture, itself. In 2001, attendees erupted in cheer when Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter brought out Michael Jackson as a surprise guest during his performance. The festival is also where Swizz Beatz initially faced off with Kanye West in an iconic producer battle in 2007, thus laying the groundwork for the cultural phenomenon known today as Verzuz. According to Hot 97 radio personality TT Torrez, this year’s festival will be just as exciting.
Musicdailynewsen.com

Kanye West publishes by surprise his new album, Donda: 27 songs and 108 minutes

It had to be on Sunday. Kanye West, the rapper obsessed with the idea of God, chose a Sunday day to launch his new album, Donda, a work of 27 songs and constant references to Jesus who has begun to sound in streaming services since the dawn of the United States . The waiting of the album, intended incially for July 22, last year, has been long and confused. They have had to pass several evidence in public for the album to see light.

Comments / 0

Community Policy