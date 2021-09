WhatsApp introduced its controversial policy update earlier this year. The new policy would mandate users to share their data with Facebook when a user messages a WhatsApp Business account. Those who failed to accept the new changes meant losing major features of the app. WhatsApp would limit you from messaging if you didn’t accept the changes in time, and then keep sending you reminders every single day. However, after a lot of backlash and retaliation, WhatsApp is making its new privacy policy optional — nearly nine months after introducing it.