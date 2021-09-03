Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pulaski County, AR

Horse virus confirmed in state

Arkansas Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEastern equine encephalitis in horses has been confirmed in Arkansas, both in separate locations in Pulaski County, according to the state Department of Agriculture. The department is urging owners to monitor their animals for early clinical signs, including loss of appetite, decreased activity and depression. Clinical signs can be subtle and progress to tremors, paralysis, altered mental state and stumbling. Some affected horses die within a few days; surviving animals may have residual nerve damage, the department said.

www.arkansasonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
County
Pulaski County, AR
Arkansas State
Arkansas Pets & Animals
Pulaski County, AR
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Cdc#Poultry#Birds#Eastern#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Public HealthNew York Post

CDC sounds alarm: 2 dead in US from disease never seen outside tropics

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is sounding the alarm on a rare illness that was previously only seen in tropical climates, particularly South Asia and northern Australia. Now, two people are dead and two have recovered after being infected with melioidosis — a disease that had never...
AnimalsOutdoor Life

I Got This Nasty, Flesh-Eating Fungal Infection from a Coyote

When Aaron Hipp’s left hand started to swell and grow hot, he knew his rash wasn’t getting better. When the skin began to blister into painful yellow pustules that seemed to be eating the flesh around his thumb, he knew he needed to go back to the doctor. He had seen a dermatologist for the rash a month earlier, but the cream he’d been prescribed seemed to be making things worse.
Kidskasu.org

As Children's COVID Cases Surge, There's Another Virus On The Rise

Early versions of COVID-19 largely spared children but the delta variant proved to be much less discriminating, and has led to more child hospitalizations. Now, health care workers on the front lines say there is another frightening prospect looming: a surge in children diagnosed with a combination of COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

9 Signs of a Delta Infection, Says CDC

The new variant of COVID-19 is different from previous versions. It's "more dangerous than other variants of the virus," says the CDC. "The Delta variant is highly contagious, more than 2x as contagious as previous variants," not to mention, "some data suggest the Delta variant might cause more severe illness than previous variants in unvaccinated people." How do you know you have it? Read on for 9 symptoms, get vaccinated if you haven't been yet, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Said COVID is Coming to These States

COVID cases are spreading in the Midwest, after huge spikes in the South. There are more than 150,000 cases a day. And ICUs are filled not just with adults in some states, but kids too, as the Delta variant is said to make people "sicker, quicker." Alarmed that not enough people are vaccinated, Dr. Ashish Jha, a physician, health policy researcher, and the third Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, spoke with Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday this morning. Read on for six key takeaways from their conversation that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Public Healthoutbreaknewstoday.com

Cyclospora: 400 more cases reported in the US, 34 states report cases

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported an additional 402 domestically acquired cyclosporiasis illnesses in the past month. This brings the cumulative total to 864 laboratory-confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis in people who had no history of international travel during the 14-day period before illness onset have been reported to CDC by 35 jurisdictions, including 34 states and New York City.
Public HealthEverydayHealth.com

CDC Warns of Rare, Deadly Tropical Disease in the U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a health alert this week following the death of a Georgia resident who had contracted a rare tropical disease that is predominantly found in Southeast Asia and northern Australia, where the illness is widespread. The person, who died at the end...
Diseases & Treatmentskjrh.com

CDC: Rare and fatal disease detected in 4 states

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed a new fatal case of a rare disease, melioidosis, in Georgia. The case in Georgia is linked to three previous cases in Kansas, Texas and Minnesota, the CDC reported. The cases have included adults and children, two of whom have died,...
Diseases & Treatmentsbeckershospitalreview.com

CDC confirms 2nd death caused by rare bacterial disease

A patient in Georgia died from melioidosis — a rare bacterial infection, the CDC said Aug. 9. The infection is associated with three earlier cases in other states, including one other fatal case. Around a dozen melioidosis cases are identified in the U.S. each year, according to the CDC. Nine...
WorldArs Technica

4th person in US mysteriously stricken with deadly bacteria from South Asia

A fourth person in a fourth US state has mysteriously contracted a deadly South Asian bacterium without leaving the continental US, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Monday. Two of the four cases have been fatal, including the latest one identified in Georgia late last month during a...
Petsscitechdaily.com

Ivermectin: Can People Take a Drug for Horses and Cows To Treat a Deadly Virus?

Demand has surged for ivermectin, a drug widely given to horses and cows to treat worms and other parasitic infections, as a possible treatment or preventative for COVID-19. Some seekers have turned to over-the-counter animal formulations, despite Food and Drug Administration warnings against their use, resulting in a spike in calls to poison control centers. Dr. Jim Lowe, a professor of veterinary clinical medicine at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and an expert on infectious diseases and agricultural animals, spoke with News Bureau biomedical sciences editor Liz Ahlberg Touchstone about ivermectin, the differences between forms intended for animals and the approved human prescription, and the risks of accidental overdose.
Montgomery County, TXHouston Chronicle

Montgomery County confirms first human West Nile virus case of year

After officials with Montgomery County Precinct 3 confirmed an uptick in mosquitoes samples testing positive for the West Nile virus earlier this month, the Montgomery County Public Health District announced Thursday night the first probable case of human West Nile Virus in the county this year. According to information from...
Agriculturefoodsafetynews.com

Patient count climbs in outbreak traced to backyard chickens

Backyard chickens and other poultry continue to sicken people with Salmonella infections with the confirmed patient count now at 863. More than a fourth of those who have been infected are children younger than 5 years old. Two people have died. The sick people are spread across 47 states and...
Wadena County, MNfox9.com

Wadena County horse recovering after testing positive for West Nile virus

(FOX 9) - A horse in Wadena County, Minnesota tested positive for West Nile virus, the state board of animal health reported Monday. According to the board, a 3-year-old Quarter Horse filly tested positive for the virus last week. A veterinarian was called to examine the horse on Aug. 19 because it was unable to stand on its rear legs. The horse did not have an elevated temperature and was eating and drinking while down. The veterinarian decided to collect samples for WNV testing and provided supportive care to the horse.
Fresno, CAKTVU FOX 2

5 horses in Central Valley test positive for West Nile virus; one dies

FRESNO, Calif. - The California Department of Food and Agriculture reported Wednesday that five horses in the Central Valley have tested positive for West Nile virus, leaving one horse dead. According to the CDFA report, the horses carrying the virus were located in Fresno, Sacramento, Merced and Kings counties and...
Grand Island, NEklkntv.com

West Nile Virus confirmed in Central District

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KLKN) – West Nile Virus was been detected in the mosquito population in Hall County on Tuesday, August 24. The virus is transmitted by mosquito bites when a contaminated mosquito picks up the virus by feeding on an infected bird. The Central District Health Department released a statement explaining that while viral activity has been low throughout the State this year, they are urging people to take precautions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy