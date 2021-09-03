Horse virus confirmed in state
Eastern equine encephalitis in horses has been confirmed in Arkansas, both in separate locations in Pulaski County, according to the state Department of Agriculture. The department is urging owners to monitor their animals for early clinical signs, including loss of appetite, decreased activity and depression. Clinical signs can be subtle and progress to tremors, paralysis, altered mental state and stumbling. Some affected horses die within a few days; surviving animals may have residual nerve damage, the department said.www.arkansasonline.com
