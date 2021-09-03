Covid-19: Pet abduction to be made offence and Scotland offers vaccination QR codes
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. While our furry friends have helped many of us get through the pandemic, demand for pets has driven up prices and, with them, theft. It became such a problem, the government set up a taskforce which found about 2,000 dogs were stolen last year. It recommended pet abduction be made a specific offence, recognising the emotional distress it causes, and now UK ministers are backing the proposal.www.bbc.com
