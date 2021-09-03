Cancel
Covid-19: Pet abduction to be made offence and Scotland offers vaccination QR codes

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. While our furry friends have helped many of us get through the pandemic, demand for pets has driven up prices and, with them, theft. It became such a problem, the government set up a taskforce which found about 2,000 dogs were stolen last year. It recommended pet abduction be made a specific offence, recognising the emotional distress it causes, and now UK ministers are backing the proposal.

Imports of heavily pregnant dogs and those with cropped ears or docked tails to be banned

Importing heavily pregnant dogs will be banned under government plans to crack down on trade in cruelly treated pets.Ministers are launching a consultation, seeking people’s views, on proposals to make it illegal to bring into the country animals bred for sale, with little regard for their welfare.Importing dogs with cropped ears or docked tails will also be outlawed, and the minimum age for importing a puppy will also be raised from 15 weeks to six months.Celebrities have driven a craze in recent months and years for owning dogs and puppies whose ears and tails have been cruelly cut short.Experts say the...
