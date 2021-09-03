VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on national accounts and national cabinet
University of Canberra Professorial Fellow Michelle Grattan and University of Canberra Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Paddy Nixon discuss the week in politics. This week Michelle and Paddy discuss the state of the federation generally - with various states experiencing varying levels of lockdown and case exposure. Despite the disparity, the federal government is pushing to treat the virus as endemic.www.dallassun.com
