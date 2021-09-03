Cancel
Australia

VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on national accounts and national cabinet

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversity of Canberra Professorial Fellow Michelle Grattan and University of Canberra Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Paddy Nixon discuss the week in politics. This week Michelle and Paddy discuss the state of the federation generally - with various states experiencing varying levels of lockdown and case exposure. Despite the disparity, the federal government is pushing to treat the virus as endemic.

Michelle Grattan
#National Accounts#Politics#Western Australia#University Of Canberra
Australia
TheConversationAU

In August 2021, the national cabinet agreed to a National Plan to transition Australia's National COVID-19 Response. It was based upon epidemiological modelling of the Delta variant by the Doherty Institute. It sets out four phases, with phase B starting when about 70% of those aged 16 and over are fully vaccinated, and phase C starting when over 80% are fully vaccinated.

