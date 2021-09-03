Cancel
Joel Edgerton and Sigourney Weaver Cast for New Thriller 'Master Gardener'

By WENN
AceShowbiz
 4 days ago

The 'Red Sparrow' actor and the 'Alien' actress have been signed on to play the leading roles in an upcoming crime feature film which will be directed by Paul Schrader. AceShowbiz - Joel Edgerton and Sigourney Weaver are to star in crime thriller "Master Gardener". The pair are attached to...

