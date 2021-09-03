Boston Red Sox’s Kyle Schwarber: ‘Last year, there’s no excuse for that. I underperformed in that 60 games. And I wanted to be better’

NFL Rumors: Is Bill Belichick Indirectly Holding Up Deshaun Watson Trade?. Kyle Schwarber has been a hit with the Boston Red Sox, so does that mean he’s here to stay?. MLB.com’s Ian Brown highlighted the slugger’s future with the Red Sox as the team’s biggest looming question Thursday. Boston acquired Schwarber on July 29 from the Washington Nationals in a trade but had to wait 15 days for him to recover from hamstring and groin injuries before deploying him. Since entering the fray, Schwarber has been better than advertised, reaching base 32 times in his first 15 games, the most of any Boston player in that opening span since Manny Ramirez in 2001. With that in mind, Browne lays out the big question.