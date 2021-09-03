Cancel
Boston Red Sox’s Kyle Schwarber: ‘Last year, there’s no excuse for that. I underperformed in that 60 games. And I wanted to be better’

By Christopher Smith
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Chicago Cubs non-tendered Kyle Schwarber last December, letting him become a free agent. He has responded with a monster season. The 28-year-old left-handed hitter went 2-for-5 with a run in the Red Sox’s 4-0 win over the Rays here at Tropicana Field on Thursday. He’s batting .269 with a .366 on-base percentage, .568 slugging percentage, .934 OPS, 28 home runs, 13 doubles, 54 runs and 58 RBIs in 89 games (377 plate appearances).

