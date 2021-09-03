Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Letter: Political theater

Quad-Cities Times
 4 days ago

Republican U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks recently called for President Biden's resignation because terrorists blew themselves up, killing American service members and Afghan civilians. What nonsense and cheap political theater. As of this writing, over 117,000 people had been evacuated from the Kabul airport with two more days to go before...

qctimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Reynolds
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kabul#Republican#American#Afghan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Biden throws down the gauntlet against anti-mask GOP governors

During the first few months of 2021, President Biden seemed overly reluctant to go after GOP governors over their approach to the spread of covid-19 in their states. The thinking appeared in part to be that this would polarize masks and vaccines, making GOP voters more reluctant to utilize both, setting us back further.
U.S. PoliticsLancaster Online

Vaccination should not be political (letter)

Why has getting vaccinated against COVID-19 become so political? If this sounds familiar, it’s because it was previously written in an Aug. 8 letter, “The politicization of vaccination.” It made sense. Can we please take the Democratic/Republican blame out of the equation? The Aug. 8 letter writer quoted CNN’s report...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
FITSNews

Lindsey Graham Gets Roasted For His Hypocrisy On Afghanistan

Fiscally liberal U.S. senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina has been getting worn out by rank-and-file Republican party leaders in the Palmetto State in recent weeks for supporting a $1.2 trillion “infrastructure” bill championed by U.S. president Joe Biden. In fact it has gotten so bad Graham can’t even show...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

Rep Peter Meijer wants America to stop believing its own foreign policy propaganda

Republican Rep Peter Meijer of Michigan is worried that the United States could repeat its mistakes in Afghanistan – if it continues believing its own foreign policy propaganda.“I think one of the reasons why the past couple of weeks of Afghanistan have been such a shock to some and such a disappointing confirmation to others is because of that disconnect between reality and how that reality is projected,” Mr Meijer told The Independent in an interview on Monday morning.Mr Meijer, a freshman member of Congress and a veteran of the War in Iraq, spoke on the heels of his...
Presidential Electiontennesseestar.com

Commentary: Biden Surrendered to the Taliban, the GOP Must Not Surrender to Biden

Impeach Biden, court martial the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Only one man lost his job over Afghanistan. Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller challenged Biden’s incompetent and spineless Joint Chiefs of Staff to take responsibility for their dereliction of duty that led directly to the catastrophe in Afghanistan. Taking responsibility meant resigning. Biden’s military men immediately smeared him as mentally ill and forced him out of the Marines.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

Senator Ron Johnson recorded saying Donald Trump lost Wisconsin ‘because 51,000 Republicans didn’t vote for him’

Republican Senator Ron Johnson, one of Donald Trump's most loyal allies in Congress, was caught on video blaming the former president for his election defeat in 2020. Mr Johnson made the comments to a liberal activist pretending to be a conservative while she questioned him during an event in Milwaukee. The woman pretended to buy into Mr Trump's election conspiracy theories, and suggested that voter fraud was the reason the former president lost in Wisconsin. Mr Johnson tells the woman that he disagreed, noting that there was "nothing obviously skewed about the results”.“If all the Republicans voted for Trump...
Georgia Statetennesseestar.com

Georgia Democrats Warn Raphael Warnock Is Vulnerable

Members of the Georgia Democratic Party sent out a series of fundraising emails this week warning that U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) could lose reelection next year. “The analysts at CNN have put together a list of which Senate seats they believe are most likely to flip in 2022, and the results are extremely concerning: They’re saying Sen. Reverend Raphael Warnock is the MOST vulnerable Democrat up for re-election,” according to one of the Georgia Democratic Party’s emails.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Must Read Alaska

Sullivan demands answers from Biden on why 200 Americans are ‘forsaken’ by him

Sen. Dan Sullivan, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, sent a letter to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan demanding answers on why the Biden administration chose the seemingly arbitrary date of Aug. 31 to withdraw all U.S. military forces from Afghanistan, even though American citizens remain trapped in the Taliban-controlled country.
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Letters: Don't exploit Afghanistan tragedy for political gain

In the aftermath of ill-fated military operations, Congress has typically avoided exploiting operational failures for political gain. Not so anymore. A number of Republicans in Congress are calling for President Joe Biden’s impeachment. The rationale is if an American president can be impeached for just a phone call, referring to former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment, then Biden should be impeached for the error-ridden Afghanistan withdrawal. Let’s be clear. The phone call in question was not an innocent exchange of diplomatic platitudes. It was an attempt by Trump to solicit interference from a foreign government in the 2020 election through extortion and bribery, a federal crime. To downplay the significance of that assault on our democracy, and in the same breath politicize the tragedy in Kabul, is to besmirch the sacrifice made by our fallen heroes.
Foreign Policyamericasvoice.org

ICYMI: “Supreme Court ‘Remain in Mexico’ Decision Gives Lone Trump Judge Control Over Biden’s Foreign Policy”

Slate’s Dahlia Lithwick and Mark Joseph Stern: “The implications of Tuesday’s decision are profoundly disturbing.”. Washington, DC – In a recent piece for Slate, Dahlia Lithwick and Mark Joseph Stern analyze and denounce the Supreme Court’s decision to require the Biden administration to restart implementation of the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy. During the Trump presidency, conservative justices insisted the courts defer to the president’s constitutional authority over foreign affairs. During the Biden presidency, they are allowing a Trump-appointed judge, Matthew J. Kacsmaryk, to force the government into sensitive diplomatic negotiations over border policy. Evidently, the packed court sees no problem in veering sharply into partisan political territory, with one set of rules for Republican presidents and another for Democratic ones.
Congress & Courtsarcamax.com

Pelosi says House members were freelancing on trip to Kabul

WASHINGTON — Speaker Nancy Pelosi made clear Wednesday morning that she didn’t support a whirlwind trip to Afghanistan by two House members. The speaker’s warning came after Reps. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., and Peter Meijer, R-Mich., announced Tuesday they had made a trip to the region themselves. The trip by the lawmakers was first reported by The Washington Post.

Comments / 0

Community Policy