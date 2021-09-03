Letter: Political theater

In the aftermath of ill-fated military operations, Congress has typically avoided exploiting operational failures for political gain. Not so anymore. A number of Republicans in Congress are calling for President Joe Biden’s impeachment. The rationale is if an American president can be impeached for just a phone call, referring to former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment, then Biden should be impeached for the error-ridden Afghanistan withdrawal. Let’s be clear. The phone call in question was not an innocent exchange of diplomatic platitudes. It was an attempt by Trump to solicit interference from a foreign government in the 2020 election through extortion and bribery, a federal crime. To downplay the significance of that assault on our democracy, and in the same breath politicize the tragedy in Kabul, is to besmirch the sacrifice made by our fallen heroes.