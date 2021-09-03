Cancel
Barton County, KS

Flood Warning issued for Barton, Ellsworth, Lincoln by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-03 01:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Barton; Ellsworth; Lincoln The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Flood Warning for Northern Barton County in central Kansas Ellsworth County in central Kansas Southeastern Lincoln County in central Kansas Southern Russell County in central Kansas * Until 145 PM CDT Friday. * At 151 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to training thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Ellsworth, Hoisington, Wilson, Claflin, Kanopolis, Holyrood, Albert, Beverly, Olmitz, Milberger, Galatia, Susank, Odin, Ellsworth Airport and Westfall.

alerts.weather.gov

