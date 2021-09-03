Flood Advisory issued for Lyon by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 05:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Lyon The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for North Central Lyon County in east central Kansas Northern Osage County in east central Kansas Shawnee County in east central Kansas Southeastern Wabaunsee County in east central Kansas * Until 745 AM CDT Friday. * At 141 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 2.5 inches of rain has fallen, and additional heavy rain is expected. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Topeka, Carbondale, Alma, Eskridge, Tecumseh, Richland, Dover, Silver Lake, Auburn, Harveyville, Keene, Pauline and Berryton.