Murray & Roberts FY21 Results: A Post-Pandemic Recovery

By Zinhle Mayekiso - Anchor https://anchorcapital.co.za/
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMurray & Roberts (JO: MURJ ) (MUR) reported FY21 results on Thursday (2 September), which were mostly in line with consensus expectations and are reflective of a recovery from the depths of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic as the Group’s operations returned to profitability. Revenue from continuing operations increased to R21.9bn (vs FY20’s R20.8bn), of which 81% was generated outside of South Africa (SA). MUR also posted a strong improvement in earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) from continuing operations of R540mn (FY20: a R17mn loss). Diluted continuing HEPS came in at ZAc16 vs a ZAc88/share loss in FY20. The company also reported a strong order book of R60.7bn (FY20: R54.2bn), with the project pipeline including near orders of R11.1bn and category 1 opportunities of R84.1bn (of which c. R30bn is being negotiated on a sole-tender basis). No dividend was declared as the company said that it is focused on project ramp-up and preserving cash.

