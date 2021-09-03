Why?! Top 10 fan favourite TV characters who were killed off too soon!

Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop is set to take off this November, but many Cowboy Bebop fans have been criticizing their appearance. Taking aim at John Cho’s age, in particular, anime fans were quick to point out how John Cho is a 49 year old man portraying a 27 year old character in Spike Spiegel. Despite the backlash being lobbed at Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop, John Cho claims it was a gut decision to take on the role of Spike in Cowboy Bebop and that he’s never taken a role more seriously than the Netflix Cowboy Bebop. Before being approached to be involved in Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop, John Cho said he wasn’t familiar with the Cowboy Bebop anime franchise, but after reading the 1st Cowboy Bebop episode’s script, he did some more digging into the Cowboy Bebop anime and thought it was one of the most unique pieces of entertainment he’s seen in a long while. Hopefully #Anime fans will hold off casting judgement till the #CowboyBebop trailer drops on #Netflix. Look out for Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop streaming November 19th. In other news, we’ve got confirmation from Matt Murdock himself, Charlie Cox, as to whether or not those were his forearms we see slamming that paperwork down on the desk in the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer. Comicbook.com spoke to the Daredevil actor, asking him a rather pointed question if he’s in the Spider-Man No Way Home movie. And finally, Shaggy from Scooby-Doo makes an appearance in the Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms animated movie.