Colorado State

'THREE STRONG ACTS': Colorado Riverfront Concert Series offers three nights of live music

By ANN WRIGHT Ann.Wright@gjsentinel.com
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor $10 you can get three evenings of live music from three unique acts and plenty of opportunity to support One Riverfront and the Colorado and Gunnison River corridor. The Colorado Riverfront Concert Series will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 9–11, in a grassy amphitheater area along the river in the Fruita Section of the James M. Robb-Colorado River State Park, 595 Colorado Highway 340, in Fruita. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

