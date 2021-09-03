A bloop and a blast! Happ does both for win

Adam Howe breaks down last night's best hitting performances. Ian Happ (CHC): 2-6, HR, R, 2 RBI. Just when you think you’ve finally quit the habit, Ian Happ does just enough to suck you back in. There were not too many eye-popping batting lines on Thursday, hence why Happ’s two-for-six night gets a small spotlight here, but it may be worth mentioning that his 393-foot home run on Thursday was his fourth in his past seven games. Though team context will always play a factor, especially this late in the season, Happ has forced his way back into fantasy relevancy all on his own knocking out eight long balls and swiping a pair of bags since the trade deadline. Oddly enough, only four of his 18 RBI in that time have come in games where Happ did not force the issue with a home run, harking back to the importance of relying on the rest of your lineup to get on base to provide opportunities. Of course, Happ’s 37.5% strikeout rate through 121 plate appearances in that time frame surely isn’t helping his teammates either, so there’s that.