A bloop and a blast! Happ does both for win

MLB
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO -- The Cubs were in the driver’s seat for the final innings of their 6-5 win against the Pirates on Thursday night at Wrigley Field, thanks to a go-ahead two-run homer by Ian Happ in the seventh that followed a game-tying three-run shot by Rafael Ortega and put Chicago ahead for the first time all night.

