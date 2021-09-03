Homebuilder Berkeley flags construction cost inflation, supply chain issues

Cancel
Sept 3 (Reuters) - UK high-end homebuilder Berkeley Group Holdings Plc said on Friday it was seeing construction cost inflation and was mindful of ongoing supply chain and labour market issues due to Brexit and the pandemic.

The company, which operates mainly in London, Birmingham and the South of England, said it expects pre-tax profit for the year ending April 30, 2022 to be at par or ahead of the corresponding year-ago period.

