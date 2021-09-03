Cancel
Lee Se Young Is No Ordinary Court Lady In Upcoming Historical Drama Starring 2PM’s Junho

By L. Kim
Soompi
Cover picture for the articleMBC’s “The Red Sleeve Cuff” (literal title) has unveiled its first stills of Lee Se Young!. The new Friday-Saturday drama “The Red Sleeve Cuff” will be a record of an imperial court romance between a court lady who wanted to protect the life she has chosen and an emperor who put the nation first before love. The drama is based on a popular novel of the same name and will be a traditional sageuk (historical drama).

