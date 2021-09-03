T-cell Therapy Market Trends, Scope, Share, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” T-cell Therapy Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. The Global T-cell Therapy Market to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during the forecast period (2021-2026). T-cell therapy is a type of immunotherapy that uses altered white blood cells to treat cancer. This procedure involves collecting T-cells from the blood through apheresis, which are later modified in a laboratory to produce special structures known as chimeric antigen receptors (CARs). These re-engineered cells are multiplied and reinfused into the body to eliminate tumor cells. T-cell therapy is primarily used for treating blood cancer and is also being studied for treating various types of cancer.