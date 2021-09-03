Cancel
Relationship Advice

Hints from Heloise: Walking the bride

Temple Daily Telegram
 4 days ago

Dear Heloise: On the first Saturday of December, I’m getting married, but I have one problem. My father and I are not on speaking terms and haven’t been for nine years. It was his choice, not mine. Mom remarried and my stepfather is so very kind and loving that I want him to walk me down the aisle. I sent my real father an invitation, mainly just to let him know I was getting married, but now he thinks he’s walking me down the aisle! What can I do to let my father know I’m walking with my stepfather?

