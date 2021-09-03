New Zealand: Supermarket attack was terrorist attack

Auckland (AP) – Authorities say the knife attack on a supermarket in the New Zealand suburb of Auckland was a terrorist attack. A “violent extremist” is responsible, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said at a press conference on Friday. According to emergency services, six people were injured in the LynnMall shopping center, four of them seriously. According to the police, the attacker was shot dead by the security forces. It was a man from Sri Lanka who had been known to the authorities since 2016 and who was under surveillance, said Mr. Ardern.