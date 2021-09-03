Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

NCAA Football Scores

By Sportradar
Finger Lakes Times
 4 days ago

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Colorado State
State
Maine State
State
Georgia State
State
Utah State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Peay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Football#West Georgia#Seton Hill#American Football#Ncaa Football#East American#Millersville 9 Buffalo 69#Mississippi College#Mvsu#Tennessee Tech#Boise St 31 W Kentucky#Lindenwood#Sioux Falls#Defiance 7 Cent#Missouri Western#Wv Wesleyan#Illinois College#Northern St#Ot Nw#Se Missouri
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
Georgia Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Dabo Swinney suggests where Georgia should be ranked in Tuesday's AP Top 25 Poll

Billed by most as the marquee game of Week 1, No. 5 Georgia defeated No. 3 Clemson, 10-3, Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Limiting the Tigers to 180 total yards on 60 snaps and sacking sophomore DJ Uiagalelei seven times, the Bulldogs held Clemson scoreless in the first half, something that had not happened to Dabo Swinney’s program since November 6, 2010, against NC State, a span of 144 games.
Georgia StatePosted by
The Spun

Everyone’s Making Same Joke About Clemson vs. Georgia

Clemson and Georgia did their best Penn State-Wisconsin impression during Saturday night’s primetime game. The Badgers and Nittany Lions began the college football day with an absolute snooze-fest. The Big Ten foes didn’t score a single point in the first half. The final score wound up being 16-10. Almost every college football fan and analyst spent the entire morning making fun of Big Ten football because of it. Now, it’s Clemson’s and Georgia’s turn.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
Mississippi StateVicksburg Post

Friday’s Mississippi high school football scores

Central Hinds Aca. 35, Park Place Christian Academy 34. Wilkinson County Christian Academy 46, Tensas Academy, La. 6. Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured sports reporters in the paper's 137-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

Mike Leach deadpans that historic comeback began after players realized 'nobody had a dental appointment or a study hall'

Mississippi State’s listless performance for much of the Louisiana Tech game wasn’t lost on Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach. After trailing 34-14 with more than 13 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, it seemed State was doomed for a loss. Instead the Bulldogs charged back in the fourth quarter to win 35-34. It was the biggest comeback victory in school history for Mississippi State.
Blacksburg, VAPosted by
Whiskey Riff

UNC Dad Fights Entire Virginia Tech Student Section After Allegedly Getting Hit With A Beer Can

College football is BACK. Alabama is back to putting a hurting on anybody that steps on the field with them and college kids are back to getting shitfaced at 7 in the morning, but over in Chapel Hill, things have started… poorly. Heisman hopeful Sam Howell had a rough showing as UNC lost to Virginia Tech in Blacksburg last night. VA Tech sacked Howell six times and forced three interceptions on the way to the 17-10 upset. But for one […] The post UNC Dad Fights Entire Virginia Tech Student Section After Allegedly Getting Hit With A Beer Can first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Iowa StateCBS Sports

College football rankings: Penn State, Iowa, UCLA to move up as LSU, Oklahoma drop in top 25 polls

The college football rankings won't get released on Sunday as usual because Week 1 of the 2021 season extends all the way through Labor Day on Monday night when Ole Miss and Louisville will face off in Atlanta. So while we won't be able to make our usual AP Top 25 projections in our normal "Tomorrow's Top 25 Today" column, we can certainly identify movement that is sure to occur once the new rankings are released Tuesday.
College SportsCBS Sports

LSU vs. UCLA score: Live game updates, college football scores today, NCAA top 25 highlights

With LSU all but abandoning the run, it feels like every play is the same now when UCLA is on offense: Max Johnson making a quick decision while trying to avoid the pass rush. Credit to him for avoiding catastrophic errors, but the Tigers can't capitalize on the INT and instead settle for a field goal. Huge, huge sequence coming up as UCLA gets it back with 3:53 left. If LSU gets them off the field, they'll get a crack at taking the lead. Tigers also get ball to start the third quarter.
NFLBleacher Report

College Football Rankings 2021: Predictions for Week 1 NCAA Standings

Both of college football's major polls released last week, but with no matchups featuring top-25 teams in Week Zero, it's unlikely we'll see much change—if any at all—when the pre-Week 1 rankings come out. Alabama, the reigning national champion, faces a stiffer season-opening test than usual with a matchup against...
Alabama StatePosted by
FanSided

Miami football: National media response after Alabama loss

The Miami football team’s game against Alabama on Saturday was the second biggest of the weekend behind Clemson versus Georgia. Miami’s 44-13 loss to Alabama created a lot of reactions from the media and overreaction from the Hurricanes fanbase. The Miami coaching staff is focusing on Appalachian State. Miami hosts...

Comments / 0

Community Policy