NCAA Football Scores

With LSU all but abandoning the run, it feels like every play is the same now when UCLA is on offense: Max Johnson making a quick decision while trying to avoid the pass rush. Credit to him for avoiding catastrophic errors, but the Tigers can't capitalize on the INT and instead settle for a field goal. Huge, huge sequence coming up as UCLA gets it back with 3:53 left. If LSU gets them off the field, they'll get a crack at taking the lead. Tigers also get ball to start the third quarter.