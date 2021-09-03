NCAA Football Scores

View more in
College Sports
Oklahoma State|Posted bySportsnaut
Top 10 college football quarterbacks: Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler is #1, Bryce Young debuts
The 2021 college football season will feature new faces on some big-time programs, but there are some returning starters who
Alabama State|Posted byAL.com
The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday
The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
Georgia State|saturdaydownsouth.com
Dabo Swinney suggests where Georgia should be ranked in Tuesday's AP Top 25 Poll
Billed by most as the marquee game of Week 1, No. 5 Georgia defeated No. 3 Clemson, 10-3, Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Limiting the Tigers to 180 total yards on 60 snaps and sacking sophomore DJ Uiagalelei seven times, the Bulldogs held Clemson scoreless in the first half, something that had not happened to Dabo Swinney’s program since November 6, 2010, against NC State, a span of 144 games.
Georgia State|Posted byThe Spun
Everyone’s Making Same Joke About Clemson vs. Georgia
Clemson and Georgia did their best Penn State-Wisconsin impression during Saturday night’s primetime game. The Badgers and Nittany Lions began the college football day with an absolute snooze-fest. The Big Ten foes didn’t score a single point in the first half. The final score wound up being 16-10. Almost every college football fan and analyst spent the entire morning making fun of Big Ten football because of it. Now, it’s Clemson’s and Georgia’s turn.
College Sports|Posted byThe Spun
College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset
The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
College Sports|Posted byThe Spun
College Football World Reacts To Embarrassing Uniform Mistake
Indiana’s football program had a rough start to the 2021 college football season – in more ways than one. The Hoosiers, who surprised most of the college football world with their 2020 season, did not look the part on Saturday. Iowa thumped Indiana, 34-6, to open the 2021 college football...
Georgia State|Posted byUSA TODAY
College football winners and losers: Georgia, UCLA notch statement wins; ACC has rocky Week 1
The 2021 college football season is already at top speed after Week 1 slate full of implications for the College Football Playoff and national title.
Mississippi State|Vicksburg Post
Friday’s Mississippi high school football scores
Central Hinds Aca. 35, Park Place Christian Academy 34. Wilkinson County Christian Academy 46, Tensas Academy, La. 6. Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured sports reporters in the paper's 137-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.
Ohio State|Posted byUSA TODAY
Week 1 winners and losers: Ohio State, N.C. State and Josh Heupel make splash
Ohio State debuts a starting quarterback and holds off Minnesota. Tennessee debuts a coach and rolls Bowling Green. One conference leaves us confused.
Mississippi State|saturdaydownsouth.com
What Mike Leach said after Mississippi State's largest comeback in program history
Mississippi State had a rollercoaster game in its season-opening win over Louisiana Tech. The Bulldogs delivered the largest comeback in school history to secure a 35-34 victory, as they reeled off 21 straight points in the fourth quarter. Here’s a sampling of what coach Mike Leach told reporters after the...
College Sports|saturdaydownsouth.com
Mike Leach deadpans that historic comeback began after players realized 'nobody had a dental appointment or a study hall'
Mississippi State’s listless performance for much of the Louisiana Tech game wasn’t lost on Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach. After trailing 34-14 with more than 13 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, it seemed State was doomed for a loss. Instead the Bulldogs charged back in the fourth quarter to win 35-34. It was the biggest comeback victory in school history for Mississippi State.
Blacksburg, VA|Posted byWhiskey Riff
UNC Dad Fights Entire Virginia Tech Student Section After Allegedly Getting Hit With A Beer Can
College football is BACK. Alabama is back to putting a hurting on anybody that steps on the field with them and college kids are back to getting shitfaced at 7 in the morning, but over in Chapel Hill, things have started… poorly. Heisman hopeful Sam Howell had a rough showing as UNC lost to Virginia Tech in Blacksburg last night. VA Tech sacked Howell six times and forced three interceptions on the way to the 17-10 upset. But for one […] The post UNC Dad Fights Entire Virginia Tech Student Section After Allegedly Getting Hit With A Beer Can first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Iowa State|CBS Sports
College football rankings: Penn State, Iowa, UCLA to move up as LSU, Oklahoma drop in top 25 polls
The college football rankings won't get released on Sunday as usual because Week 1 of the 2021 season extends all the way through Labor Day on Monday night when Ole Miss and Louisville will face off in Atlanta. So while we won't be able to make our usual AP Top 25 projections in our normal "Tomorrow's Top 25 Today" column, we can certainly identify movement that is sure to occur once the new rankings are released Tuesday.
College Sports|CBS Sports
LSU vs. UCLA score: Live game updates, college football scores today, NCAA top 25 highlights
With LSU all but abandoning the run, it feels like every play is the same now when UCLA is on offense: Max Johnson making a quick decision while trying to avoid the pass rush. Credit to him for avoiding catastrophic errors, but the Tigers can't capitalize on the INT and instead settle for a field goal. Huge, huge sequence coming up as UCLA gets it back with 3:53 left. If LSU gets them off the field, they'll get a crack at taking the lead. Tigers also get ball to start the third quarter.
NFL|Bleacher Report
College Football Rankings 2021: Predictions for Week 1 NCAA Standings
Both of college football's major polls released last week, but with no matchups featuring top-25 teams in Week Zero, it's unlikely we'll see much change—if any at all—when the pre-Week 1 rankings come out. Alabama, the reigning national champion, faces a stiffer season-opening test than usual with a matchup against...
Alabama State|Posted byFanSided
Miami football: National media response after Alabama loss
The Miami football team’s game against Alabama on Saturday was the second biggest of the weekend behind Clemson versus Georgia. Miami’s 44-13 loss to Alabama created a lot of reactions from the media and overreaction from the Hurricanes fanbase. The Miami coaching staff is focusing on Appalachian State. Miami hosts...
Jackson, MS|WAPT
The Jackson State football team arrives in Miami for season opener
MIAMI — The Jackson State football team has landed, is settled and ready to put in their final preparations before their season opener this Sunday against Florida A&M in the Orange Blossom Classic in Miami. The game will be aired on ESPN2 this Sunday at 2pm.
Miami, FL|Posted bySportsnaut
Miami Hurricanes suspend Jaylan Knighton, Larry Hodges
Miami backup running back Jaylan Knighton received a four-game suspension and tight end Larry Hodges was banned two games for
Mississippi State|247Sports
Dave Doeren on win over USF, upcoming trip to Mississippi State
The NC State football team opened up its 2021 season with a commanding 45-0 win over South Florida last Thursday in Carter-Finley Stadium, but it now faces a much tougher test as it will head down to SEC country for a matchup with Mississippi State. The Bulldogs are coming off...
Georgia State|Posted byUSA TODAY Sports Media Group
Georgia stifles Clemson to cap atrocious Week 1 for ACC football
Clemson misses Trevor Lawrence. That was apparent Saturday as Georgia thwarted D.J. Uiagalelei and the Tigers’ offense in a 10-3 victory played in Charlotte, NC. The loss, in a contest between top-five teams, capped an awful Week 1 of the college football season for the Atlantic Coast Conference, which saw three ranked teams lose.
