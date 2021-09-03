Cancel
Offshore AUV & ROV Market will likely drive growth at a robust 18.2% CAGR

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe global offshore AUV and ROV market will likely reach an evaluation of US$9117.01 mn by 2025-end. The market stood at a merely US$2065.56 mn in 2016. However, promising infrastructure projects like underwater highway project in Norway will likely drive growth at a robust 18.2% CAGR in the near future. Moreover, the consolidate nature of the market also promises new opportunities for emerging players as technological innovation becomes key to new growth opportunities in the global offshore AUV and ROV market.

