Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bicycles

Back To School for Young Shredders Max, Till, and Sacha [Video]

By Video Share
singletracks.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack to school time has come for our teens! Summer is coming to an end and what a summer it’s been for at least 3 of them. Till Alran, Max Alran and Sacha Brizin did bike park sessions, DH races, and dirt jumps during all their holidays. Fortunately, going back to school doesn’t mean they’ll have to put their bikes in the garage. They plan to go to school on their bikes and enjoy after school sessions on their ABSOLUT!

www.singletracks.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To School#Alran
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Bicyclessingletracks.com

New PNW Fern Dropper Post is Designed for Kids’ Mountain Bikes

Singletracks may receive compensation for purchases made through affiliate links in this article. While some may disagree, I’m going to go out on a limb and say every mountain biker can benefit from a dropper post, including kids. PNW Components likely agrees, and this week they announced a dropper post specifically designed for children called the Fern.
Bicyclessingletracks.com

SRAM Introduces Quieter, More Heat Efficient MTB Rotor

The new SRAM HS2 mountain bike brake rotor looks like a two-piece, but it’s not. The dark, recessed spokes on the steel HS2 feature a special thermal paint designed to provide improved heat management over the SRAM Centerline. At 2mm thick, the HS2 rotor is thicker than the Centerline as well, and is said to offer 7% more stopping power. And in what will surely be music to the ears of current SRAM riders, the brand says the new rotors are quieter than previous offerings.
Sportssingletracks.com

Cheers to You, Group Ride Navigator

It wasn’t until recently hearing a friend’s struggles trying to find her way through a trail network on vacation when I realized how relatable and frustrating that role can be. However the role of ride navigator is delegated, it’s one that typically gets little credit, but still bears responsibility for every extra bit of effort that a wrong turn takes to correct.

Comments / 0

Community Policy