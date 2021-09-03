Cancel
Beachwood, NJ

School Staffer Hopes To Unlock Children’s Creativity With Book

By Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 4 days ago
TOMS RIVER – East Dover’s Supervisor of Instruction JoAnn Nocera has written another book, but this time it’s a children’s book! Katherine Grace Unlocks the Keys recently launched.

Nocera had a childhood dream to become a children’s book author and in just a few short days, her dream will become a reality.

The main character in her book, Katherine Grace, is anything but graceful! She uses her imagination to get out of trouble. With the help of her wise grandmother, hippy artistic mother, and studious friends, they prove that anything is possible and creativity changes everything!

Katherine Grace Unlocks the Keys is the children’s book companion to Nocera’s debut book, Give Me Back My Crayons (published by Inspired Girl Books 2020). With a key hidden in each illustration, readers will discover all the ways to let their creativity free. Katherine Grace will warm your heart and inspire you to be childlike, setting your curiosity on fire and keeping your love of learning alive.

Nocera continues to keep creativity alive at East Dover and in her personal life. She is a maker and an artist at heart. On weekends once a month, she runs local creativity workshops on anything from watercolor and journaling to fabric collaging denim jackets.

To celebrate the release of her new book, Nocera will be hosting a book launch for kids and adults. “Creativity in the Park” will be held on September 15 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Mayo Park Center in Beachwood. Tickets are limited as it includes an autographed copy of her book, a creativity session, pizza, snacks and refreshments.

