September 11, will be the 20 year anniversary of the first attack by a foreign country on the United States. I remember it as it happened yesterday! It was a clear, crisp September day in Dickinson. I had just started my daily work at the Bank when someone said one of the twin towers in the World Trade Center in New York was hit by a commercial airline plane. We thought it was an accident for a while until the second tower was hit by another commercial airline plane. Then a third airline plane hit the Pentagon and later a fourth plane crashed in a field in Pennsylvania. Just under 3,000 Americans died from the four sites. I was sure the Third World War started! In the months following, the United States declared war on the Islamic terrorists who were financed by an Al Qaeda terrorist organization headed by Osama bin laden. The Department of Homeland Security was formed to protect us Americans from another attack. Many travel restrictions were imposed for our safety. America was changed, not to be the same again!