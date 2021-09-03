COGEN: Sword of Rewind delayed until January 2022, new gameplay trailer released, and Limited Run Games producing physical edition

Games Workshop is changing the way they handle pre-orders of major Warhammer: 40,000 and other miniatures game releases. In an article posted to the Warhammer Community site earlier this week, Games Workshop guaranteed that anyone who orders a copy of the upcoming Kill Team: Octarius starter box will receive a copy. This is a notable departure from previous starter box releases, in which copies would sell out in hours or even minutes due to a combination of high demand and scalpers. What's more - Games Workshop also noted that they are "looking at ways" to make sure that fans don't miss out on other upcoming launch boxes or Starter Box sets, which seems to imply that they are considering extending this guarantee to other major Warhammer releases.