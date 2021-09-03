COGEN: Sword of Rewind delayed until January 2022, new gameplay trailer released, and Limited Run Games producing physical edition
The upcoming side-scrolling action game COGEN: Sword of Rewind has received a new gameplay trailer. This trailer comes with a ton of new details on the game, including that it will have a physical release, DLC with new story, and a Limited Run Games special edition. There was also some unfortunate news that the game’s release will be pushed back to 2022.nintendoeverything.com
