NBA's Dallas Mavericks' Shop to Give Rewards to Customers Paying With Dogecoin and Other Cryptos
The professional basketball team owned by the billionaire Mark Cuban, the Dallas Mavericks, announced “Mavs Cryptomania,” which gives Dallasmavs.shop customers a $25 e-gift card if they pay with cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, ethereum, bitcoin cash, and dogecoin. The Mav’s owner has been a big proponent of crypto assets and the Mav’s was the first NBA team to accept dogecoin for tickets and merchandise.news.bitcoin.com
Comments / 0