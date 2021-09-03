Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA's Dallas Mavericks' Shop to Give Rewards to Customers Paying With Dogecoin and Other Cryptos

bitcoin.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe professional basketball team owned by the billionaire Mark Cuban, the Dallas Mavericks, announced “Mavs Cryptomania,” which gives Dallasmavs.shop customers a $25 e-gift card if they pay with cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, ethereum, bitcoin cash, and dogecoin. The Mav’s owner has been a big proponent of crypto assets and the Mav’s was the first NBA team to accept dogecoin for tickets and merchandise.

news.bitcoin.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Mark Cuban
Person
Ellen Degeneres
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Give Rewards To Customers#The Dallas Mavericks#Shark Tank#Cuban#Fyi#Mavs#Btc#Bch#Eth#Usdc#Gusd#Pax#Busd#Intothecryptoverse Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAjacksonvillefreepress.com

Shaquille O’Neal Forced to Sell His Stake in the Sacramento Kings

By Michael “Ice-Blue” Harris | August 10, 2021 – via rollingout.com – Shaquille O’Neal is being forced to sell his stake in the Sacramento Kings, but his investment is still a success. The NBA Hall of Famer has been a minority owner of the Sacramento Kings since 2013, when he bought 2 to 4 percent stake in the franchise, according to Forbes. The shrewd businessman invested $5 million in the team, which was worth around $530 million at the time. The Kings are now worth $1.8 billion and the former Los Angeles Laker could now sell his portion for at least $11 million.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

How NBA Stars Spent Their First Paychecks: Shaq Buys Three Mercedes, LeBron James Takes Friends To Amusement Park

Most NBA stars experience becoming wealthy within their first season of joining the league. After playing in the collegiate circuit or playing abroad, young players join the NBA, mostly by declaring themselves for the NBA Draft. Many players get selected and then sign their rookie contracts to join these teams. Many players even sign an endorsement deal with different companies as they enter the league.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant, Nets get bad news in chase for former All-Star Paul Millsap

The Brooklyn Nets are seen be many as the frontrunner for the NBA title this season. It’s hard to argue against their current collection of stars. When you have Kevin Durant at the top, you’re automatically pretty good. But they’ve still kept themselves busy by chasing even more talent this offseason. The Nets were mentioned as one of the teams gunning for the services of 4-time All-Star Paul Millsap.
NBAthecomeback.com

The Celtics, Trail Blazers, and Mavericks are the NBA’s swing teams

It’s a quiet time in the NBA offseason, with free agency settled and the trade market on pause. That means it’s a good time to evaluate how teams did in the offseason and how they might stack up before the season. Let’s evaluate a few mid-tier contenders — teams that...
NBAYardbarker

Kidd, A Mavs Trade, and Does Defense Matter?

The Dallas Mavericks a year ago tried to flex their philosophical muscle in two ways, with one flex. One, as they are always "opportunistic'' - a pet phrase of both owner Mark Cuban and the now-departed GM Donnie Nelson - they traded for Josh Richardson. And, two, because they decided...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Mavs star Luka Doncic living his best life with Salt Bae

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic had a very long year carrying the Mavs. Then shortly after they were knocked out of the NBA Playoffs by the Los Angeles Clippers, Luka was off to Tokyo to compete with Slovenia, where the team just missed out on a bronze medal. Now, it’s...
StocksMotley Fool

Mark Cuban Says Doge Is 'The People's Way to Pay'

Dogecoin's price spikes on Cuban's comments. Billionaire investor Mark Cuban has again given Dogecoin (DOGE) a boost in recent days, after claiming "DOGE is the people's way to pay." The tweet on Saturday has helped push the coin's price up by around 30%, and Dogecoin enthusiasts (known as Shibes) continue to be delighted as both Elon Musk and Cuban tout the coin's potential as a digital currency.
Stocksambcrypto.com

What’s the ‘attraction’ behind Dogecoin

Dogecoin, jumped 16.5% since yesterday and 34% this week, currently trading for $0.34, according to data from CoinGecko. Despite the significant gains recently, Dogecoin’s price is still down (around 54%) from its all-time high of $0.72. Still, a long way to go. But consider this. The weekend surge comes as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy