Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Jeremiah Cymerman : Citadels & Sanctuaries

By Konstantin Rega
treblezine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeremiah Cymerman brings the clarinet into a new light. Chilling and beautiful in his control over the pace and the melody, this New York-based musician’s sound also repositions what can be classified as a solo instrument. With a 20th century French meets modern day Nordic atmosphere, Citadels & Sanctuaries focuses on the idea of noise and the line at which it becomes music.

www.treblezine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Francis Poulenc
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violins#Pianos#Definition Of Music#Citadels Sanctuaries#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musictreblezine.com

Between the Buried and Me : Colors II

I didn’t enter this record with an overabundance of optimism. I have written previously here about my feelings toward Automata, Between the Buried and Me‘s last record, which was split into two staggered releases—specifically how it reattained a sense of song-oriented emotional logic in its compositions without sacrificing the progressive edge to the material. Still, it is hard to shake the stain of albums like Coma Ecliptic, a messy execution of the admirable idea of isolating the progressive rock portion of their song from the heavy metal, and especially Parallax II, which read more often as a friend put it like “being trapped in a Guitar Center while dozens of out-of-sync players practice their sweeps in various keys.” This last point is a controversial one among some long-time fans of the band, a portion of whom view Parallax II as the high point of the BTBAM’s compositional and playing prowess, but I hold that if you compare that record to the three-album run preceding it (or even its immediate predecessor in the Parallax I EP), you’ll find the songwriting of, say, “Extremophile Elite” paling in comparison to “Selkies: The Endless Obsession,” “Ants of the Sky” or “Disease, Injury, Madness.” Compounding those shaky releases were remix/remasters of their quintessential run from Alaska through to The Great Misdirect which often sound spacious to the point of sanitization, granting a sizable amount of worry that perhaps the band had lost the plot sonically yet again.
Musicclassical-music.com

Sebastian Fagerlund: Nomade; Water Atlas

BIS BIS-2455 (CD/SACD) 58:34 mins. Finnish composer Sebastian Fagerlund’s music is a beguiling mix of the fiercely energetic and glitteringly intricate. His previous concertos have won wide acclaim, including the celebrated Darkness in Light (2012) for violin and orchestra, and his landmark bassoon concerto Mana (2016). Fagerlund’s cello concerto Nomade (2018) pulses with all the composer’s characteristic textural invention and shifts in energy, and this outstanding new recording features a dazzling performance from Nicolas Altstaedt and the Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra.
Musictheviolinchannel.com

NEW TO YOUTUBE | VC Young Artist Cellist Gabriel Martins Arranges Bach's Chaconne For Cello

For VC Young Artist Gabriel Martins, Bach’s music is what he truly feels connected to and is what allows him to hold onto his musical voice. “I have recently been working on arrangements of all of Bach’s Sonatas and Partitas for Violin Solo,” Martins told The Violin Channel. “Earlier this year I completed the G minor Sonata, and the Chaconne was my summer project.”
Musicworldmusiccentral.org

Ismael Rivera Salsa Classic Reissued on Audiophile Vinyl

Ismael Rivera con Kako y su orquesta – Lo Último en la Avenida (Craft Records, 2021 reissue) Lo Último En La Avenida is a perfect introduction to the best of salsa. The album was originally released in 1971 and highlighted one of the salsa stars of the time at his best, Ismael “Maelo” Rivera. The Puerto Rican singer-songwriter and percussionist was one of the finest salsa vocalists of all time. His style combined irresistible dance music rooted in Cuban and Puerto Rican traditions with lyrics that resonated with local and international audiences.
Musiclondonjazznews.com

Jake Baxendale and Jasmine Lovell-Smith – ‘Sanctuary’

Jake Baxendale and Jasmine Lovell-Smith – Sanctuary. (Paintbox Records 003. Available from BandCamp. Album Review by Patrick Hadfield) A collection of two large-scale suites and two shorter pieces, Sanctuary is a bold work. Through-composed with lots of space for improvised solos, the large ensemble provides a wealth of dynamics. The arrangements and playing bring to mind several works by the likes of Maria Schneider – particularly in the evocation of bucolic scenes – although it is the large scale works of Charles Mingus that seem most redolent, possibly because of the instrumentation, rhythms and dynamics involved.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Fire Music: The Story of Free Jazz

Free jazz is poisoning the minds of young people. There is much to like about this lovingly put together history of the so-called free jazz of the 1960s and 1970s. Over a decade in the making, the film, directed by self-declared genre obsessive Tom Surgal, is a compilation of interviews with, and archive performances by, many of the luminaries of the movement. Practically every minute of spoken-word content in the 88-minute documentary is given over to the thoughts and reminiscences of the people who made the music, speaking to camera.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

SongWriter: Keith Rosson + Antje Duvekot

SongWriter is a podcast of stories and “answer songs” featuring David Gilmour of Pink Floyd, Joyce Carol Oates, Mary Gauthier, Amanda Shires, and Michael Ian Black. Keith Rosson is an author and a visual artist. Along with the artwork for his own books, he has produced album covers for Green Day and the Goo Goo Dolls. Keith is also legally blind.
Musicearmilk.com

Ruby Duff shares the whimsical single "Party"

Leeds-based alt-pop starlet Ruby Duff shares the quirky single "Party". A single that quite literally sprinkles glitters over hot dogs, Ruby Duff knows exactly to create something whimsical and joyous whilst dabbling into the creative realms. Rejecting the modern notions of songwriting, Ruby Duff's rebellious nature has crafted some of...
Rock Musicmetalinjection

Album Review: TESSERACT PORTALS

It’s shaping up to be one of the best years for prog metal in recent memory. Gojira and Between The Buried And Me released landmark albums, while Spiritbox and Rivers of Nihil both drop highly anticipated records next month. Tesseract have been on the cutting edge of prog since their debut in 2011. But on PORTALS, Tesseract's second live album and longest release to date, they have their chance to leave a mark on 2021.
MusicCNN

ABBA to drop first studio album in 40 years

(CNN) ABBA has announced their first studio album in 40 years. "Voyage" is scheduled for release on November 5. The group also announced a set of virtual concerts where avatars of the band will perform at a specially built venue in London's Olympic Park to begin next May. The show...
Books & LiteratureSFGate

Book World: Joyce Carol Oates captures the wobbly reality of widowhood in 'Breathe'

- - - Joyce Carol Oates dedicated her new novel, "Breathe," to her second husband, Charles Gross, who died in 2019. The overlaps between the novel and reality are impossible to miss. Like Oates, the lead character of "Breathe," Michaela, is a successful writer and teacher. And she's mourning the death of her husband, Gerard, who, like Gross, was a neuroscientist. Michaela's anguish is intense from the start, as she observes Gerard on his deathbed: "Pleading in desperation," she writes. "In childish hope, unreason. Begging your husband Breathe! Don't stop breathing!"
Musicmoshpitnation.com

Fawn Limbs – Darwin Falls

Label – Roman Numeral Records/Wolves and Vibrancy Records. One of my least favorite parts of being a reviewer is the reality of having to make hard decisions about what to review and what you simply don’t have time to review, no matter how much you love it. I’m not speaking about bands that are kind of ‘meh’, but rather I’m speaking about bands that create art you LOVE and you still find yourself unable to get to it. Up to this point, Fawn Limbs has been a band on the wrong side of that equation. I can’t honestly say I’m familiar with the whole discography, but both Harm Remissions and Sleeper Vessels fall squarely in that category. Both made my year end list in the year they were released (coincidentally at number 42 both times), but I somehow never found time to write full reviews for either. I’m determined to avoid that mistake this time.
Celebritiesmetaflix.com

Cosplay of the Day: Maristrella as Mia from ‘Pulp Fiction’

Introducing actress and prolific cosplayer Maristrella (@maristrella) as Mia Wallace from Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 masterpiece “Pulp Fiction.”. Wallace is famously portrayed by the inimitable Uma Thurman, of course, whose work with QT is more divine than PB & J, grits n’ gravy, or any other food pairing analogy one might conjure up (if you can’t tell I haven’t had breakfast yet and I guess the hunger is beginning to crowd out my thoughts).
Musicmetalinjection

MØL Streams Atmospheric New Single "Serf"

Møl is now streaming their very phone-friendly music video for the new single "Serf", off their new album Diorama out November 5. The album was recorded and mixed by Tue Madsen (Gojira, Meshuggah, Heaven Shall Burn) and given a cover by Jon Gotlev. "Writing our debut Jord seemed like the...
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Musician-Themed Jewelry Collections

Based in London, England, Tatty Devine's new collection of jewelry takes inspiration from David Bowie's lyrics, music, and styles. The Bowie designs are prompted by the 50th anniversary of the release of Hunky Dory. The collection acts as a tribute to the musician's most iconic moments. The selection of acrylic...
AnimalsWOUB

“All Creatures Great and Small: Between the Pages” – Sunday, August 15 at 7:30 pm

– Go Behind-the-Scenes of the Hit MASTERPIECE Series About the World’s Favorite Veterinarian and His Menagerie of Animal Patients – Based on James Herriot’s beloved books, All Creatures Great and Small on MASTERPIECE is a glorious new adaptation that turned out to be the feel-good series of the winter, generating both large audiences and terrific reviews. ALL CREATURES GREAT AND SMALL: BETWEEN THE PAGES transports viewers behind the scenes of the hit series that captures the warmth, down-to-earth wit and generosity of spirit that infused Herriot’s iconic characters and novels. The program features the best moments from the series, and interviews with the cast and creators provide insights and reflections on this timeless, life-affirming story. ALL CREATURES GREAT AND SMALL: BETWEEN THE PAGES premieres Sunday, August 15 at 7:30 pm ET on WOUB.
Museumslocalsyr.com

ARISE’s UNIQUE Art & Literary Exhibit

ARISE’s UNIQUE Art & Literary Exhibit is returning to the Everson Museum of Art. ARISE promotes the full inclusion of people with disabilities in the community, and their annual exhibit has helped do just that for years. “Part of our philosophy is that people with disabilities are completely included in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy