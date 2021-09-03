Jeremiah Cymerman : Citadels & Sanctuaries

I didn’t enter this record with an overabundance of optimism. I have written previously here about my feelings toward Automata, Between the Buried and Me‘s last record, which was split into two staggered releases—specifically how it reattained a sense of song-oriented emotional logic in its compositions without sacrificing the progressive edge to the material. Still, it is hard to shake the stain of albums like Coma Ecliptic, a messy execution of the admirable idea of isolating the progressive rock portion of their song from the heavy metal, and especially Parallax II, which read more often as a friend put it like “being trapped in a Guitar Center while dozens of out-of-sync players practice their sweeps in various keys.” This last point is a controversial one among some long-time fans of the band, a portion of whom view Parallax II as the high point of the BTBAM’s compositional and playing prowess, but I hold that if you compare that record to the three-album run preceding it (or even its immediate predecessor in the Parallax I EP), you’ll find the songwriting of, say, “Extremophile Elite” paling in comparison to “Selkies: The Endless Obsession,” “Ants of the Sky” or “Disease, Injury, Madness.” Compounding those shaky releases were remix/remasters of their quintessential run from Alaska through to The Great Misdirect which often sound spacious to the point of sanitization, granting a sizable amount of worry that perhaps the band had lost the plot sonically yet again.