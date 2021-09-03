Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

For better or for worse

heraldstandard.com
 4 days ago

A lot of mileage has been gotten for comedians about marriage. And a lot of money has been had by counselors for trouble spots. The vows we know: for better or for worse, in sickness and in health, for richer or poorer and any combination thereof. These are the basics known across our cultural spectrum. With that, as entertainment or reality, comes scenes of marital bliss, or marital turmoil.

www.heraldstandard.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#For Better Or For Worse#Marriages#Common Sense
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Relationship AdviceSlate

For 28 Years, I’ve Asked My Husband for This One Small Thing

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I have been married for 28 years to an easygoing guy. His family lives a good eight hours away. I am happy to have them come visit but have asked over and over again that they schedule their visits with us when we can make sure we have time to spend with them, but they always end up calling my husband and telling him when they are coming. We usually get only a few days or a week’s notice. My husband is a firefighter and owns his own business as well, so unless he’s able to plan ahead, I am stuck entertaining, cooking, and cleaning for them. I have asked my husband to talk to me before he agrees to these visits, but he makes me feel like I am being unreasonable or mean to want to have a better plan in place. I’m just frustrated and don’t know how to get him to stand up for me for once and ask them to stay in a hotel unless they plan their visits for when he is also available. Am I asking too much? Also, some of the family members are extremely rude, sexist, and racially insensitive while at our house to the point where my college-age daughter, who still lives with us, won’t stay at home if they come. How can I get my husband to understand that he needs to set some boundaries and parameters of guest behavior with them?
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

3 Secrets to Being Friends With Benefits

People can begin friends with benefits relationships for varied reasons, but matching expectations is key to success. People who begin a friends with benefits relationship looking for love usually end up disappointed. Setting ground rules at the outset is one of the keys to success for friends with benefits. Friends...
Relationship AdviceSlate

Help! My Daughter Is Marrying a White Man Against My Wishes.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) Recently, I learned that my adult daughter was getting married within the year. I was surprised to learn this because I knew nothing of her dating anyone, let alone seriously enough that marriage was in the near future. I’ll admit my daughter and I are not as close as we could be, not since her mother and I divorced when she was a preteen and I moved out of state. Our contact was more limited after I remarried, but I still thought she would inform me of her beau. I arranged a trip to go visit her and see him in person. I was taken aback to learn her fiancé is a white man; she is black. I didn’t say anything at the time, but after I left and thought about it, I felt I should talk to her about it. While the man seemed nice enough, I felt she didn’t know what she was getting herself into.
Relationship Adviceparentherald.com

6 Things You Should Not Do When Getting a Divorce

Getting divorced can be an emotional and difficult process. Emotions are high, and many couples tend to make poor decisions that can cause serious consequences in the long run. To make sure that your divorce will run smoothly, here are some things you should avoid at all costs. Don't be...
Relationship AdviceBoston Globe

Should I leave my husband now or wait for COVID to be over?

We’re looking for letters! Send your relationship question to loveletters@globe.com or fill out this form. Q. I’ve been married to my husband for three years, but we’ve been together five years total. However, I’ve been feeling that there’s something missing in our relationship. This isn’t a particularly new feeling, since I had been in relationships before, but they always ended because they felt so empty.
RelationshipsSlate

Help! My Husband Does Ketamine in Front of Our Young Children.

Dear Prudence is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Jenée Desmond-Harris: Good morning, friends. How’s everything going? Probably not great if you’ve come here with a question ready‚ but let’s figure things out together. Q. Am I the K-hole: My husband...
Religionnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Dishonesty

Recently, I read this quote that is attributed to longtime Pastor, A.W. Tozer, “Christians don’t tell lies they just go to church and sing them.”. This quote caused me to give thought to dishonesty in our Christian walks. Jesus said, “I am truth.”. All throughout God’s Word, we are taught...
Family Relationshipssixtyandme.com

Getting on With the In-laws

Do you get on with – or even like – your in-laws? All of them? Really? If so, you are a lucky person indeed!. We all have in-laws. They come into our lives completely unbidden. Sometimes they are there for a long time. It’s not that they are always awful people – it’s just that they don’t always fit easily into your life or the way you want to spend your time.
Relationship AdviceBoston Globe

My husband wants to be in another room

We’re looking for letters! Send your relationship question to loveletters@globe.com or fill out this form. Q. I’ve been married to my high school sweetheart for 20 years now and we share three children who are all in their teens. I’m not completely sure how it all started, but our relationship has been on the rocks for about the past five years and on really shaky ground for the past two.
Relationship AdviceFlorida Weekly

Dealing with grief is complicated, but manageable

Losing a loved one is one of the most distressing and, unfortunately, common experiences people face. Most people experiencing normal grief and bereavement have a period of sorrow, numbness, and even guilt and anger. Gradually these feelings ease, and it’s possible to accept the loss and move forward. But for...
Mental Healththelakewoodscoop.com

A Year of Crisis and Response | Zvi Gluck

When you stop and think about it, it’s astounding to realize just how much can happen in a year. Last year, I wrote a pre-Rosh Hashana message based on the words of U’Nesane Tokef, focusing on the phrase “who by plague” to demonstrate how the pandemic has created a newfound appreciation for the mental anguish that afflicts so many. While COVID’s physical threat has yet to fade away into our collective rearview mirror and its mental health component still looms large, it is encouraging to see that despite its terrible toll, the pandemic has a silver lining, one whose benefits continue to impact our lives in a positive way. Individuals and families are finally feeling comfortable to reach out for help when needed.
Relationship Advicearcamax.com

Ask Amy: Grieving woman doesn’t want ‘suggestions’

Dear Amy: My husband and I married later in life, after both of us swore we would never marry. Cupid hit us both over the head when I was 38 and he was 42, and after 5 years together, we tied the knot. We never explicitly discussed having children before or after getting married; we really only said, “if it happens, great, if not, fine,” and we did not use any form of birth control.
Relationship Advicegoodmenproject.com

The 9 Things That Emotionally Healed Couples Do Differently

Life happens to everyone. We all experience emotional pain at some point and we’ll need to find the time and ways to heal ourselves. I recently shared a story about my friend Fiona and her partner who are struggling in their relationship due to failure to heal from their personal past traumas. The feedback and questions were heartwarming.
KidsThrive Global

WHAT IS MENTAL HEALTH AND WHY IS IT IMPORTANT FOR YOUR FAMILY?

A significant part of our children’s lives where we, as parents, can help them thrive is in the area of mental health. Mental health connects with every other component of our health, including our emotional, relational, physical, and spiritual health. Each of these has a profound impact on the other. If one is out of balance, our children’s mental health can tip off-center. Therefore, we must work to keep each of these components in our children’s lives in balance.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Considering COVID-19, Return to Work, and PTSD

For educators, the start of the fall semester amid the ongoing pandemic can bring feelings of angst for a variety of reasons. Trauma-informed responses and policies are needed in any return-to-work plan, especially in fields like therapy and education. Educators and healers can benefit from institutional policies that are compassionate...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Can People Have PTSD Without Even Knowing It?

After treating PTSD for over 25 years, I found out that I had PTSD from 40 years ago. I thought I was accepting my traumatic upbringing but realized I was actually unconsciously minimizing and denying it. Facing buried memories delivered profound joy and vibrant energy. The mind has an amazing...
Relationshipspsychologytoday.com

How Your Parents' Beliefs About Money Affect You

Research shows that "money scripts" learned in childhood can impact adults' current financial reality. "Money scripts" tend to fall into one of four categories: worship, status, avoidance, and vigilance. CBT and narrative therapy can help someone identify and rewrite a problematic money script. After trying to address her thoughts and...
Public Healthstaradvertiser.com

Column: COVID decisions now will change future, for better or worse

A recent article, reporting one projection that Hawaii’s daily COVID-19 cases are forecast to peak at 3,700 in October, gave me pause. Please consider the implications of having 3,700 cases a day. Even with our current numbers, some Hawaii hospitals are in crisis. With 3,700, our health-care system could collapse. Consider how such numbers would affect every facet of our society and life. Indeed, if you haven’t yet known someone who has been severely ill or died from coronavirus, the odds are that you will.

Comments / 0

Community Policy