Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

U.S. has no plans to release billions in Afghan assets, Treasury says

By Andrea Shalal
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2flIDv_0blOjNVh00

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration has no plans to release billions in Afghan gold, investments and foreign currency reserves parked in the United States that it froze after the Taliban’s takeover, despite pressure from humanitarian groups and others who say the cost may be the collapse of Afghanistan’s economy.

Much of the Afghan central bank's $10 billion in assets are parked overseas here, where they are considered a key instrument for the West to pressure the Taliban here to respect women's rights and the rule of law.

Any unfreezing of these assets may be months away, financial experts said.

Officials from the U.S. State Department, U.S. Treasury, White House National Security Council and other agencies have been in regular discussions about Afghanistan’s finances since the Taliban took over in mid-August, ahead of what the United Nations and others see as a looming humanitarian crisis.

Any decision to release the funds would likely involve top U.S. officials from several departments but will ultimately be up to President Joe Biden, the experts said.

Food and fuel prices are soaring across Afghanistan, amid a shortage of cash triggered by a halt in foreign aid, a halt in dollar shipments and a drought.

The U.S. Treasury this week said it had granted a license here authorizing the U.S. government and its partners to continue to facilitate humanitarian aid in Afghanistan. It also gave Western Union, the world's largest money transfer firm, and other financial institutions a green light to resume processing here personal remittances to Afghanistan from migrants overseas.

The Treasury Department is not easing sanctions on the Taliban or loosening restrictions on their access to the global financial system, a spokesperson told Reuters.

“The United States government has been in touch with humanitarian partners in Afghanistan, both regarding security conditions on the ground and about their ability to continue their humanitarian work,” the spokesperson said.

“As we maintain our commitment to the Afghan people, we have not reduced sanctions pressure on Taliban leaders or the significant restrictions on their access to the international financial system.”

Shah Mehrabi, an economics professor in Maryland and long-time member of the Afghan central bank’s board, a senior Russian official and humanitarian groups are among those urging the U.S. Treasury to also unfreeze the Afghan assets, saying that lives are at stake.

“The gravity of the situation is so immense. Every day that passes is going to result in more suffering and more exodus of people,” Mehrabi said.

The International Monetary Fund has also blocked the Taliban from accessing some $440 million in new emergency reserves, or Special Drawing Rights, issued by the global lender last month.

Adnan Mazarei, former deputy director of the IMF and now a fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, said the United States could not legally release the Afghan assets until there was an internationally recognized government, and that could take many months to occur. The IMF could not act until its board voted, once a government was recognized.

He said a central bank’s reserves are typically not touched except as a last resort. Even Iran, struggling under intense international sanctions, has not used its IMF emergency reserves, he said.

Brian O’Toole, a former Treasury Department official now with the Atlantic Council, said a release of the Afghan assets would not solve Afghanistan’s considerable problems.

“Just releasing those funds doesn’t stabilize the Afghan economy, or do anything like that. What it does is give the Taliban access” to billions of dollars, he said. “I don’t think there’s gonna be a lot of appetite in the U.S. to do that, nor should there be.”

Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Daphne Psaledakis; additional reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Heather Timmons and Grant McCool

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

176K+
Followers
202K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Aid#Imf#Taliban#The U S State Department#The United Nations#The U S Treasury#Western Union#The Treasury Department#Russian#The Atlantic Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Related
Foreign PolicyForeign Policy

China, Russia Look to Outflank U.S. in Afghanistan

As U.S. forces beat a hasty retreat from Afghanistan, surrendering the country to an uncertain future under the Taliban, U.S. President Joe Biden and his top national security advisors preached the importance of diplomacy over military intervention. “We will lead with our diplomacy, our international influence, and our humanitarian aid,” Biden said last month.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Treasury allows personal remittances to flow to Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department has told financial institutions that they may process personal remittances to Afghanistan, a Treasury spokesperson said on Thursday. The news could provide some relief for the Afghan economy, which is nearing collapse after moves by the United States and other countries...
U.S. Politics740thefan.com

U.S. says looking at all possible routes for Afghan evacuations

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States is looking at all possible options and routes to continue helping Americans and legal permanent residents leave Afghanistan, U.S. Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland told a news briefing on Wednesday. Nuland also said the United States would continue to have conversations with the Taliban...
Foreign Policyhngn.com

Russia Calls on US to Release Afghanistan's Financial Reserves to Prevent More Conflicts

Russia demanded on Monday that the US return Afghan central bank reserves that the country had seized following the Taliban's takeover of Kabul earlier this month. To strengthen the rate of the sinking national currency, the US must quickly unfreeze these assets Zamir Kabulov, the Kremlin's ambassador to Afghanistan stated on the state-run Rossiya 24 network. "If our Western colleagues are worried about the fate of the Afghan people, then we must not create additional problems for them by freezing gold and foreign exchange reserves," he added.
ImmigrationUS News and World Report

U.S. Cannot Say How Many Afghan Refugees It Has Received, Situation 'Fluid'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A senior U.S. official on Tuesday could not say how many Afghans have been evacuated to the United States, adding that the situation remains "fluid" because of the swiftness of the operation. Pressed to provide numbers, the official said the U.S. government was "moving as quickly as we...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
AFP

Biden says Afghan quagmire would have helped Russia, China

US President Joe Biden said Monday that a longer war in Afghanistan would have benefited China and Russia, even as his top diplomat consulted the two adversaries on the swift Taliban victory. "Our true strategic competitors China and Russia would love nothing more than the United States to continue to funnel billions of dollars in resources and attention in stabilizing Afghanistan indefinitely," Biden said in a nationwide address as he staunchly defended his decision to pull troops. Earlier, Secretary of State Antony Blinken nonetheless discussed Afghanistan with the foreign ministers of Russia and China, both of which have moved quickly to work with the Taliban. Russia said Blinken and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed Moscow's outreach to various Afghan political forces that is aimed at "helping ensure stability and public order."
MilitaryCNBC

U.S. evacuates four more Americans out of Afghanistan, official says

The U.S. facilitated the safe departure of four American citizens from Afghanistan on Monday, a senior State Department official said. "The Taliban was aware and did not impede their transit," the official said. The United States facilitated the safe departure of four American citizens by overland route from Afghanistan on...
ImmigrationWNMT AM 650

Jordan says will let 2,500 Afghans pass through on way to U.S.

AMMAN (Reuters) – Jordan has agreed to allow 2,500 Afghan citizens to pass through the kingdom as they fly to the United States, the foreign ministry said on Monday. It did not say when the arrangement, agreed with Washington on humanitarian grounds, would come into force. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi;...

Comments / 0

Community Policy