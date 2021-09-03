Cancel
Fitch maintains neutral outlook for gold prices

bostonnews.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSingapore, September 3 (ANI): Fitch Solutions said on Friday it expects gold prices to trade sideways over the coming months along with bouts of volatility as conflicting factors continue to affect the asset. On the one hand, gold is being supported by still-elevated inflation, falling US treasury yields, rising geopolitical...

