Homebuilder Berkeley warns of construction cost inflation, supply chain issues

By Reuters
 4 days ago
Property sale signs are seen outside of a group of newly built houses in west London, Britain, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Files

Sept 3 (Reuters) - UK high-end homebuilder Berkeley Group Holdings Plc (BKGH.L) said on Friday it was seeing construction cost inflation and was mindful of ongoing supply chain and labour market issues due to Brexit and the pandemic.

The warning comes close on the heels of top builder Barratt Developments (BDEV.L) on Thursday flagging a 4-5% rise in construction costs in what was the first major indication of inflationary pressures in an otherwise vibrant housing market. read more

Cobham-headquartered Berkeley said "operating environment remains challenging" but the company declined to give additional details when Reuters requested for information on the specifics of the supply chain disruptions.

The British government last week rejected calls from retail and logistics firms to temporarily ease post-Brexit immigration rules which they say are contributing to a shortage of truck drivers and acute supply chain disruption, but statements from Barratt and Berkeley point to a wider impact. read more

Berkeley, which operates mainly in London, Birmingham and the South of England, said it expects pre-tax profit for the year ending April 30, 2022 to be at par or ahead of the corresponding year-ago period.

The UK market has been underpinned by a temporary tax break for homebuyers set in place during the COVID-19 crisis, and prices unexpectedly bounced back strongly in August after a fall the month before when the break began to be phased out. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Related
BusinessMetro International

UK public inflation expectations hold steady in August: Citi/YouGov

LONDON (Reuters) – British households’ predictions for inflation were little changed last month, according to a survey on Monday that will likely reassure Bank of England officials that expectations of higher prices are not becoming entrenched. U.S. bank Citi and pollsters YouGov said expectations for inflation over the coming 12...
BusinessNBC San Diego

UK Seeing a ‘Massive Adjustment' in Labor Market, LSE Director Says

British businesses have been blighted by a combination of worker shortages and supply chain disruptions that have sent wages and prices skywards across a range of sectors. The U.K. consumer price index climbed 2.1% in the year to July, above the Bank of England's target, having hit 2.5% in June, its highest reading since August 2018.
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Independent

Vistry ups profit outlook despite supply chain and cost pressures

Housebuilder Vistry has increased its full-year profit outlook for the second time in less than four months despite rising construction costs and supply chain woes.The group – formerly called Bovis Homes – said it now expects underlying full-year profits of about £345 million, having already raised the outlook in mid-May from initial estimates of £310 million as the market boomed ahead of the stamp duty holiday deadline.It made the announcement as results revealed it swung to a statutory pre-tax profit of £156.2 million for the six months to June 30 from losses of £12.2 million a year ago.But it became...
ConstructionPosted by
The Independent

Building industry paralysed as cost of supplies soars amid ‘perfect storm for construction’, economists warn

Builders are being forced to down tools amid a “perfect storm for construction” which is putting the UK’s economic recovery in doubt, industry groups have warned.The cost of building materials has soared by 20 per cent, exacerbating the problems facing an industry worth around £117bn to the UK economy.Worker shortages and delayed deliveries within the UK, coupled with a global supply crunch and new Brexit red tape, are already crippling construction projects across the UK and feeding into the price rises.Along with the rising cost of supplies, bottlenecks in global shipping and shortages of lorry drivers are forcing many...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks Getting Slowed by Supply Chain Issues

One of the side effects of the long-running coronavirus pandemic has been the supply chain disruption it's causing. For instance, an outbreak at a manufacturing facility can send the whole staff home to quarantine. The same has been true at critically important shipping ports. Then there are the situations where...
BusinessThe Independent

A very British phenomenon – inflation is the price we will pay for Brexit

One of the strangest consequences of Brexit may turn out to be the return of that old British disease – endemic price inflation. Perhaps “project fear” should have made more of this back in 2016, but at any rate the exodus of EU workers from the UK labour market has resulted in well-publicised shortages – of lorry drivers, in the care sector, in agriculture and much else. These, in turn, have created shortages of other products, including, as The Independent reports, Ikea furniture, building materials, milk, groceries and even beer, ironically in pro-Brexit Wetherspoon establishments. It all means higher costs and, thus, higher prices or lower profit margins (which will hurt investment and future growth in productivity and prosperity).
Industryfoodlogistics.com

Continued Demand for CPG Products Exacerbates Supply Chain and Labor Challenges

The continued demand for consumer packaged goods (CPG) products has exacerbated supply chain and labor challenges, according to a new report from the Consumer Brands Association (CBA). “The second quarter of 2021 builds on a remarkable story of an industry that has continued to deliver essential goods to the American...
Arizona Stateroselawgroupreporter.com

How supply chain challenges are slowing Arizona homebuilding

In the first live event hosted by Valley Partnership since the onset of COVID-19, four homebuilding experts traced the effects the pandemic has wrought on the Arizona homebuilding and housing market and what the industry needs to focus on to ensure a supply of affordable housing in Greater Phoenix. A...
IndustryBBC

Food production in the UK at risk of moving overseas, warns industry

Food manufacturing in the UK is under such strain due to staff shortages that some production may have to move out of the country, a retail group has said. Andrew Opie from the British Retail Consortium (BRC) said shortages of HGV drivers and other supply chain staff meant that the sector was "just on the edge of coping" right now.
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Independent

Barratt sees profits soar but reveals dip in recent demand and rising costs

Housebuilding giant Barratt Developments has seen annual profits soar nearly two-thirds higher but revealed rising build costs and a dip in recent buyer demand following the stamp duty holiday deadline.Barratt posted a 65.1% surge in pre-tax profits to £812.2 million for the year to June 30 as completions jumped 36.8% to 17,243.It said sales were catching up with pre-pandemic levels, with completions just 3.4% below 2019, although profits remain 10.7% below those seen two years ago.Shares in the group fell 3% amid Barratt’s caution over higher build costs, which it said are currently running at between 4% and 5% and...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Supply chain woes stunt UK manufacturing growth in August -PMI

LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - British factory output grew in August at the weakest rate for six months as supply chain problems weighed on manufacturers' recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, a survey showed on Wednesday. The IHS Markit/CIPS UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 60.3 last month from July's...

