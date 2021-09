Insert facepalm emoji here. When it was first announced that Idris Elba would be joining the cast of The Suicide Squad, there was a lot of speculation (to be fair, not even the trades seemed to be sure one way or the other) that the Avengers: Infinity War actor would be replacing Will Smith as Deadshot. It later came to light that he was actually playing Bloodsport, but the similarities between both characters were undeniable, and many believe the original idea must have been for Elba to step into the Deadshot role.