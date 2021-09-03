Cancel
NFL

Thursday's Sports in Brief

By The Associated Press
Ottumwa Courier
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Acting general manager Zack Scott was placed on administrative leave by the New York Mets following his arrest on charges of driving while intoxicated. Electronic court records show Scott was released without bail after pleading not guilty earlier in the day to driving while intoxicated and three traffic violations. His driving privileges in New York were suspended, and he is due back in White Plains City Court on Oct. 7.

NewsBreak
NFL
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
MLive

Yankees legend Derek Jeter is linked to Tiger Woods’ marital infidelity, report says

Tiger Woods’ former mistress is talking. And what she’s saying has people listening. The New York Times reports Rachel Uchitel signed a nondisclosure agreement in 2009, after word leaked of her extramarital affair with Woods. However she broke the agreement 10 years later, and now, amid mounting financial pressure, says she’s ready to speak for herself.
NFLNew York Post

Mac Jones’ girlfriend celebrates QB getting Patriots starting job

Mac Jones’ girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is proud of her man after he won the Patriots’ quarterback battle following Cam Newton’s surprise release Tuesday. The University of Alabama alumna took to her Instagram Story to re-post loving messages from friends and family after Jones became New England’s starting QB. One post...
TV & VideosPosted by
The Spun

ESPN’s ‘The Jump’ Has A New Host This Week

One of ESPN’s most prominent shows will have a new host this week as the original host goes on vacation. Rachel Nichols, who was the center of a controversy earlier this summer, will be off the show for a little while. According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Nichols has the rest of the week off while she’s on vacation.
NFLAOL Corp

Patriots Reportedly Signing Former Cowboys Quarterback

As of now, Mac Jones is the only healthy quarterback on the New England Patriots’ 53-man roster. Since they’re lacking depth at the position, the front office is on the hunt for reinforcements. Earlier today, NFL insider Albert Breer reported that New England wants to re-sign Brian Hoyer before its...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Thursday Cole Beasley News

It’s another day in the headlines for Cole Beasley. On Thursday, Beasley and another Buffalo Bills wide receiver, Isaiah McKenzie, announced they had been fined nearly $15K by the NFL for improper mask wearing. McKenzie shared the letter from the NFL on Twitter. Beasley reacted, confirming that he had been...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Here is What Cam Newton Said After Being Released By Patriots

Cam Newton shared a statement on social media after being released by the New England Patriots on Tuesday morning. "I really appreciate all the love and support during this time but I must say...please don't feel sorry for me!! #imGOOD," Newton shared on his Instagram story, which was captured and tweeted by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Tim Tebow News

Tim Tebow is no longer an NFL player, as the Jacksonville Jaguars released him before the start of the 2021 regular season. However, the former college football star is not struggling to find other work. The former quarterback turned baseball player turned tight end is back on television. Tebow is...
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

What D'Eriq King said about Alabama after Miami's blowout loss

It wasn’t a good Saturday for D’Eriq King and the Miami offense against Alabama. King was held to a single touchdown while throwing for 178 yards and 2 interceptions on 23-of-31 passing as the Hurricanes fell 44-13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It was all Tide from the get-go as...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: MLB Umpire Leaves Game Following Scary Moment

A veteran Major League Baseball umpire had to leave Monday afternoon’s Labor Day game following a scary moment at home plate. Manny Gonzalez, a veteran MLB umpire, got hit in the head with a foul tip during Monday afternoon’s game between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays. Gonzalez was struck by a foul tip off the bat of Jordan Luplow, who swung at a fastball from Chris Sale.
NFLthespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman is getting ready to begin yet another season covering the NFL for FOX. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned sports broadcaster has been working for FOX for nearly two decades. Aikman and play-by-play man Joe Buck for the lead broadcasting team for FOX on NFL Sundays. It hasn’t...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Raiders Reportedly Make Surprising Cut On Monday

We’re just days away from the start of the 2021 NFL season but teams are still tweaking their rosters a but. For the Las Vegas Raiders, those tweaks have led to a surprise cut on Monday. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Raiders waiving second-year linebacker Tanner Muse. And...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Notable Quarterback On Monday

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly adding to their quarterback depth ahead of the start of the 2021 regular season. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the NFC South franchise is re-signing veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian. Siemian, 29, was a seventh round NFL Draft pick out of Northwestern in...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Ndamukong Suh Roster Move

Ndamukong Suh – one of the Buccaneers‘ most important defensive players – will suit up and be on the field when Tampa Bay begins the season this coming Thursday. The Bucs recently placed Suh on the reserve/COVID list, putting his availability for the 2021 season opener in jeopardy. But both Suh and the Tampa Bay defense received great news on Monday.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Le’Veon Bell Tried Out For An NFL Team On Monday

Veteran running back Le’Veon Bell remains unsigned, but the three-time Pro Bowler worked out for an RB-needy team on Monday. Along with another experienced free agent, Devonta Freeman, Bell worked out with the Baltimore Ravens earlier today, per the league transaction wire.. Because of two key injuries at the position, the Ravens are in need of some additional depth in the backfield.

