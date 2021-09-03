Thursday's Sports in Brief
NEW YORK (AP) — Acting general manager Zack Scott was placed on administrative leave by the New York Mets following his arrest on charges of driving while intoxicated. Electronic court records show Scott was released without bail after pleading not guilty earlier in the day to driving while intoxicated and three traffic violations. His driving privileges in New York were suspended, and he is due back in White Plains City Court on Oct. 7.www.ottumwacourier.com
