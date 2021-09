A 3-6 season in 2020 signaled improvement for the Red Hawks, as they had their most competitive season in a few years. Coach Mike Downard is back for season three as the leader of a program on the rise. Team leaders Alex Rockey and Trent Kolb are gone, but a deeper senior class and a collection of talented underclassmen will look to fill their roles as Hiawatha looks to continue their climb up the rankings of the Big 7.