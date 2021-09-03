Cancel
Braddock threshing show set

By BISMARCK TRIBUNE STAFF
Bismarck Tribune
 4 days ago

The South Central Threshing Association’s Threshing Bee & Antique Show at Braddock is set for Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 11-12. Braddock is 45 miles southeast of Bismarck.The grounds are at 5855 16th Ave. SE, just north of town. The show's 47th year will feature threshing machines, steam tractors, printing presses...

bismarcktribune.com

