Braddock threshing show set

The Landers community has been hard at work planning their 4th annual “Farewell to Summer” community fair and fireworks show. The free event is scheduled for Saturday (September 4) at the Homestead Valley Park (1501 Belfield Blvd.) in Landers. Gates open at 5 p.m. and A Marine Corps Color Guard Platoon will present the National Flag and the Marine Corps Battle Colors at 7 p.m. There is no set time for the fireworks display, which will be launched simply “when it’s dark enough to see them.” The event will also feature food, vendors, a bounce house, face painting, and live music by The Jann Brown. The event will run until 11 p.m. Parking is $5 per vehicle in the parking lot, or free on the street. Outside food, alcohol, ice chests, and pets are not allowed at the event.