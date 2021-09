Economist at UOB Group Ho Woei Chen, CFA, comments on the recent BoK event. “Bank of Korea (BoK) lifted its benchmark base rate by 25 bps to 0.75% today, becoming the first central bank in Asia to start normalising interest rates. The rate move has been wellcommunicated as BoK indicated its readiness to start interest rate normalisation since May but the ongoing fourth wave of COVID-19 outbreak, by far the most serious in the country, added some uncertainty to the timing.”